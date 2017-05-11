VIVA trips: unearthing England’s treasures

WHAT COULD ENRICH our soul more than the discovery of new places? Meeting new people who become friends enriches our life’s journeys. Especially when we are young, it’s important to take all the opportunities that are offered. A lot of young people take the advantage of the opportunity to study abroad. When being in a new country for a time that is limited, it’s important to learn everything about it. The best tool to accomplish this

is travelling.

VIVA has been giving this opportunity to students for several years. VIVA Entertainment is divided into events and trips. Alongside the trips, students can meet new friends at international parties where they can pick up a flag stick er from a country they are coming

from. VIVA Trips organise day trips to all the popular UK destinations.

This term, there was a weekend trip to Edinburgh in the form of a mini-festival, representing the combination of the travelling and partying that young people love. Edinburgh is a magical place which puts a spell on every visitor, so the weekend trip, in a hostel in the heart of the city, is very popular with students. This way they meet other students from different countries. I personally believe that nowadays it is very important to travel and meet people from different cultural backgrounds; making friendships with people from all around the world helps defeat racism and discrimination.

The day trips are spent either in the beautiful towns and cities of the UK, or in the countryside. My favourite trip was to the beautiful Lake District, dedicated to all those who love hiking and walking. The trip is divided into two parts – we started by hiking the famous Cat Bells. The reward is a beautiful view of Keswick, the Derwentwater Lake and the surrounding mountains. We experienced all kind of weather during this trip – everything bad has a silver lining, so once, after cold rain we were rewarded with colourful rainbow at the top of the Cat Bells.

The experience was mesmerizing. We experienced snow and wind, but the most pleasant and precious part was the sunshine that brightened up the whole area. After hiking the Cat Bells for around two hours, we spent the rest of the day around Derwentwater and in Keswick town centre. In these colder months, everyone was excited to refresh at the Wild Strawberry Café which serves delicious hot chocolate of all kinds of flavours! Who can resist peanut butter hot chocolate following a long hike? And the décor in the café is just lovely and very British. It was a great experience for all international students.

Regarding the city tours, my favourite is York. We always start our tour by Clifford’s Tower. While talking about the historical background, we pass the Shambles and reach the

famous York Minster.

Students can spend their free time inside after the walk is finished. Visiting York without the York Minster would be like visiting Paris but not entering the Eiffel Tower. We also couldn’t miss out the Museum Gardens – a treat for those who love squirrels. We finish by walking the City Walls – undoubtedly one of the most important features of the town. I recommend students to visit the Railway Museum where they can see old trains and royal family suits. York was an important railway hub, so it’s worth visiting the museum.

Travelling makes me feel refreshed and reborn. It’s the best way to relax.