CLASH OF COMMENTS: Does social media dictate how and why people travel?

YES – Dan Hall

ALL THE WORLD’S a news feed. At least, that’s how it seems to so many wide-eyed travellers who will tell you that what they really want from life, is to ‘have as many new experiences as possible’. We are lucky to live in a world that is unprecedentedly accessible to travellers all over the globe. But on this hemisphere, at least, I think what your average young traveller etherized by wanderlust is really after is the ability to show other people what an interesting and cultured and bohemian person they are, relegating the experience of being somewhere different to a secondary concern. So while air fares have cheapened, so has the value of travelling abroad at all. Here is a selfie of me at Macchu Pichu, and what you really should be paying attention to is the fact that it’s me here, the ancient Incan city being just another serviceable back drop for my vanity, as exchangeable

in its Instagrammable value as the Berlin Wall.

It doesn’t matter about being in the aura of the place itself, but that its cultural cache could seek out an unusually high yield of likes on social media.

The idea that travelling now is more about vanity than curiosity is not a new phenomenon. In the 17th Century, Pascal wrote: “We would not take a sea voyage if we could not talk to others about it, or for the sole pleasure of seeing without hope of ever communicating it.” We’ve always wanted to bore others about our travels. What’s new is that this vain impulse has a new anxiety attached to it – we have to see all of it before we die.

Experiences aren’t an end in themselves anymore. Now the cultural emphasis is much more on collecting and displaying them, and he who has the biggest collection wins. Or, at least, he who has the most ‘liked’ collection wins. Like so many other things for our generation, we know what we want much better than we know why we want it.

I might be tempted to say that the ultimate symbol of this attitude is the selfie-stick: the now ubiquitous narcissist’s sceptre on sale at any ruined tourist destination the world over. But I think even more emblematic of the idea of collecting ‘experiences’ merely for the sake accruing social capital is actually the scratch map.

If you’re not familiar with the concept, a scratch map is a map of the world where each country is covered in a foil film that you scratch off (like a scratch card) when you’ve been there.

According to its product description on amazon.com (which modern travellers are more interested in than the Amazon rainforst), the scratch map is ‘the perfect way to show off where you’ve been travelling while livening up your wall’. This catches the exhibitionism at the heart of voluntouristic ‘gap yah’ type travelling, and it also orders the vast complexity of Earth into a target to be reached, a mere menu of amusements, a long listicle of life.

NO – Maria Kalinowska