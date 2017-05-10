What Good Does It Do?

Do you consider yourself an open minded person? Then, says Peter Hitchens, you’ll have to prove it. Because Hitchens’ views blend into the pantheon of public opinion like a bagpiper blends into a library. He deliberately sets up conventional thinking as his adversary, calling instead for original and independent thought, making the pursuit and dissemination of unfashionable truths as his personal brass ring. Or at least, that’s his version of things. To the vast majority of his interlocutors in the public square of ideas, everything that Hitchens stands for should be met with execrations and disgust. Indeed, he gave himself the moniker “The Hated Peter Hitchens” on Twitter in reaction to his own understanding of his public perception. When he studied at York in the early 1970s, he was a hard-line Trotskyist to the point of being, as he told me, “a homicidal utopian”.

But his views have undergone a Damascene conversion since then. Just about the only thing remaining from his undergraduate days is the fire and brimstone demeanour with which he defends his own opinions. Hitchens is a now a columnist for the Mail on Sunday, writing his column with a brand of intractable conservatism to a dedicated audience amassed over years of taking his opponents to task.

He has authored books on a range of topics as disparate as the UK’s war on drugs, cultural decay, and the rage against God. The unifying strand through all of his works and public debates is a trademark fidelity to witty and reasoned dialogue with those who shout him down.

Get out while you can – this is a country at the very end of its life

The most curious thing about Hitchens, though, is that he bothers at all. He openly acknowledges that he’s been completely ignored by almost everyone of influence, and those that do engage reply with furious contempt. His antediluvian beliefs, once common- place, have been blasted by the ascendancy of cultural progressivism into the marijuana befogged mists of time: bring back the death penalty; illegalise abortion; introduce much stricter drug law; God is the only absolute truth. He promulgates policies which have been gathering dust for decades and puts them in the spotlight across modern political media. But he knows his project is doomed: he now calls himself the “unappointed obituarist of Great Britain”. His advice to young people is “emigrate before it’s too late.” Britain is finished. Plod to the grave, the Queen. So the question which I started with was the one I’ve wondered about for years – why does he bother?