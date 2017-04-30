YORK WIN ROSES – Sunday: Full Report

The last day of Roses was filled with suspense until the late afternoon, when it was reported that York had won the competition with 183.5 points compared with the 132.5 won by Lancaster. York finished the day with 206.5 points, while Lancaster trails behind with 159.5.

It was a close call, closer than it has been in many other years of Roses. At the start of the day, there was a 21-point difference between Lancaster and York, a very recoverable difference, which Lancaster had the ability to gain back throughout the day. They fought extremely well, gaining wins in all of the Archery fixtures, the Netball 1s as well as wins in Karting and Non-Beginners Ballroom. However, these victories were not enough to lead to a success for Lancaster.

York’s sporting abilities were enough to clinch the triumph for York, having exceptional wins throughout the day, in which there was no way that Lancaster would have been able to catch up. By about 3:30, the final verdict was released that York had won Roses. York’s win in Badminton is what sealed the deal of the victory, the Women’s 2s match resulted in a 6-3 win against Lancaster.

There were several immense wins in the Netball, Rugby Union games, and the Squash, which didn’t just complete York’s victory, the high standard of playing meant that the players were able to walk away from their day, overjoyed about their results from the day. The Netball 2s game ended with York having a 20-point lead over Lancaster, and at no point throughout the game did York let up their lead. The Rugby Men’s 1s game completed the day, in a Rugby Showdown, ending with a result of 25-12, with the players scoring tries left, right and centre. The Rugby Women’s game completed their winning streak from throughout their BUCS season at Roses and won 36-0 in their match.

The day was completed by a closing ceremony in which Isaac Beevor, Mark Smith, VC of Lancaster and Malcolm Grant, the current chancellor at the University of York and the Chairman of the NHS. Malcolm Grant’s in particular addressed the need for more awareness and support for mental illnesses and acknowledged the progress that has been made since the first ever Roses 53 years ago. The speeches honoured York and Lancashire Mind and the highlighted the important relationship between mental health and sport, especially for young people.