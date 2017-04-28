Roses Friday: Full Report

A full rundown of all the action on the first day of Roses weekend, with York taking a 45-36 lead

Fans invade the pitch after stunning basketball comeback Image: Maria KalinowskaYork closed an exciting first of Roses 2017, leading Lancaster by 45 to 36.

Lancaster opened the day with a slender 1-point lead from the pre-weekend events, but after a day in which York saw success in the American football, futsal and most dramatically the basketball, the host university has taken an hard earned lead.

Early fixtures saw mixed results for both teams as the snowsports and indoor hockey matches finished two apiece – with six points and four points each respectively.

The first big result for York came when Alex Ingham’s four goals gave York a storming 4-point win in the futsal. American football swiftly followed as the York Centurions got the best of a high-scoring second half to edge the Lancaster Bombers 22-20.

In the Men’s 2s 50-over cricket match York set an imposing target of of 189-9, which seemed defensible given York’s strong bowling line-up. However, after Lancaster hit 100 in the first 20 overs without losing a single wicket, a crucial 4 points seemed to be heading the visitors’s way. Lancaster eventually won by 7 wickets with 14 overs spare.

But York took the bragging rights in the day’s showpiece event. The men’s basketball preceded the opening ceremony in front of a sell-out crowd, who were whipped into a frenzy by light shows, cheerleading and music befitting of one of York’s club nights. With the crowds beginning to gather at Greg’s Place in front of the big screen, the atmosphere reached fever pitch both in and outside of the Sports Arena.

Lancaster raced into an early lead, and by half time they were already ahead by 30-17. As the visitors increased their lead by 15 points mid-way through the the third quarter, and after a raft of missed chances for York’s shooters, victory for the visitors seemed assured.

Yet in a remarkable turn of events, York turned the game around, scoring 20 points in the final quarter. The home side took the lead with just over a minute remaining on the clock, and saw off a series of spirited but ultimately futile Lancaster attacks to claim a 50-47 victory, sending the supporters at both the Arena and around campus into delirium.

The day ended with the official Roses Opening Ceremony. York Sport President Isaac Beevor and several others gave speeches, thanking Roses sponsors and drawing attention to important partnership with mental health charity York Mind.