Roses Review: Pre-Weekend

York began Roses with a successful overall rowing victory last weekend with the scores finishing 13-3 to York. Since then the scores between Lancaster and York have fluctuated back and forth. The frisbee was a close battle between the white and red rose. Lancaster witnessed wins in the men’s indoor and outdoor ultimate frisbee, the open indoor competition however York counteracted this with a victory in the women’s event. Elsewhere the Canoeing events… In the Canoe Polo the Lancaster woman’s team were victorious. Elsewhere the Lancaster’s men and women won their canoe whitewater event. After falling behind York made a huge comeback in the Equestrian winning both events. Now at the start of Friday the scores stand neck and neck at 25-26 to Lancaster.