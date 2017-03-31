Festivals 2017: Dot To Dot Festival – Preview

With a stellar line-up confirmed for this year, Dot To Dot is living up to its title of ‘Best Metropolitan Festival’ with ease

Since its inception in Nottingham in 2005, Dot To Dot has established itself as the UK’s premier festival for unearthing the brightest new talent around. The concept is simple: over three days, Manchester, Bristol and Nottingham become buzzing musical meccas whilst audiences join the dots. From Manchester’s ornate cathedral to Nottingham’s iconic Spanky Van Dikes, along with a series of previous line-ups that boast The 1975, Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, Foals, Marina & The Diamonds, and Mumford & Sons, Dot To Dot earns its title as ‘Best Metropolitan Festival’ with ease.

Clash has described how the annual showcase, with its “stunning bill and venues within yards of one another” will “leave you to join the dots”, and this year, Dot To Dot celebrates its 12th birthday with an exuberant array of alternative talent. Hot off the heels of their recent UK tour, indie giants Sundara Karma will leave fans delighted with their headline slot. Amber Run should also prove to be a welcome addition to the Dot To Dot army, who have solidified themselves as a recurring favourite at the festival.

Banfi, All We Are, The Night Café, and To Kill a King are amongst the highlights of this year’s line-up, during which three of Britain’s most dynamic cities will host friendly street parties, impromptu performances, hoedowns and ceilidhs. They will be gracing venues across the country over a bank holiday weekend that celebrates outstanding established names and rising talent, complementing Dot To Dot’s eclectic, innovative and pioneering attitude towards the metropolitan festival experience.

Dot To Dot Festival takes place on May 26th-28th in Manchester, Bristol and Nottingham respectively. Get early bird tickets now from www.alt-tickets.co.uk/dot-to-dot-festival-tickets