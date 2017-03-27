Is Sweden the answer to a smoke-free future?

It seems Sweden is the guiding light needed for a cigarette-free world. Swedish men appear to be the first population to reach a record low of daily smokers, with only 5 per cent of men aged between 30-44 smoking cigarettes daily in 2016. This number is very low in comparison to the 25 per cent of European Union males who smoke on a daily basis.
It may seem curious that only a demographic of 30-44 year olds were mentioned in the data released by the Swedish government, however, faith is restored as a total of just 8 per cent of total males now smoke cigarettes daily. The proportion of women smoking in Sweden is constantly falling too, and is now at 10%. In Sweden, people use a substance called Snus, to stop smoking. Snus is a moist powder tobacco product that is
placed under the upper lip for extended periods. The sale of snus has been banned within the EU since 1992 following attempts by a US firm to introduce chewable tobacco known as Skoal Bandits to the UK. Snus has saved the lives of many. The latest WHO (World Health Organization) report states “the tobacco industry and the deadly impact of its products cost the world’s economies more than US$ 1 trillion annually in healthcare expenditures and lost productivity, according to findings published in The economics of tobacco and tobacco control. Currently, around 6 million people die annually as a result of tobacco use, with most living in developing countries”.
Sweden has implemented new ways to prevent smoking. A billboard in Stockholm’s Odenplan Square has been turning heads, and it’s not because of a provocative photo or a bold slogan. What makes this billboard so unique is that it coughs — and it does so every time a smoker passes by. If somebody smoking walks past, the still image of a black and white photo of a man begins to move- he starts to cough and gets an unpleasant expression on his face. The reactions of passers-by have been recorded; they vary from amusement to annoyance to surprise. The ad, for the pharmacy chain, Apotek Hjärtat, is attempting to encourage people to quit smoking.
Information from the World Health Organisation (WHO) reveals that the lung cancer death rate in Sweden is less than half the EU average. It also has the lowest rates of oral and pancreatic cancers in Europe, diminishing fears that snus use might boost the risk of other cancers.
A record low of adult smokers has been reached within the UK too, with 19.1 per cent of adult males smoking daily in 2015 in comparison to just over 50 per cent in 1974. Just 16.9 per cent of adults in England were smokers in 2016. health experts also revealed that widespread use of e-cigarettes, nicotine patches and gum helped 500,000 smokers in 2015 kick the habit – the highest number on record.
Perhaps price increases, plain or alarming packaging, and campaigns to promote quitting have contributed to declines in the number of smokers within the UK. The NHS offer support, advice and treatments to both encourage and help those wanting to quit the habit.
27 Mar ’17 at 5:10 pm
Bengt Wiberg
Snus is now in the hands of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxemburg after having won approval in the High Court of Justice in London. The British court order, including the issues and main topics of the snus appeal for EU, was signed by the British judge Mrs Lang on March 9 and was then sent to the European Court.
The biggest producer of Swedish snus in the world, Swedish Match, together with British charity & non-profit organization NNA (New Nicotine Alliance) as intervenor, headed by world-wide known Professor Gerry Stimpson, will now get the case of Swedish snus tried in court. Arguments are solid and relays e.g. to EU laws and the EU Tobacco Directive that was implemented in the EU states late May 2016.
Read more about the happy news for Swedish snus and the snus lovers, as well as for the present 100 million smokers of cigarettes in EU, who today don’t have the possibility to buy snus (except for in Sweden) due to the discrimination of EU. The present EU ban on Swedish snus is costing thousands of EU smokers lives unnecessary today. Smoking kills – Snus don’t. Scientific reports conclude that snus is up to 97 % less unhealthy compared to cigarettes. Another scientific report concludes that more than 7 of 10 snus users are FORMER cigarette smokers i.e. they have quit smoking for good thanks to snus. Snus is truly a risk minimization product that can- and are saving lives in the countries where it is sold today.
http://nnalliance.org/blog/175-nna-snus-ban-challenge-update
Snus can become even better in the future. A Swedish patent has been approved for a method to produce any snus in pouch (as well was American moist snuff in pouch) so that it doesn’t sting or burn on the users sensitive gums or oral mucosa + being gentle to these mucous membranes. The stinging and burning of today’s snus available on the market is something that 40 % of the snus users find “unpleasant”. Still they use and love snus!
The Swedish innovation, that is called “Sting Free Snus”, is also patent pending in USA and the rest of the European countries. In December 2016 the innovation won the renowned and prestigious award of Best Business Idea in Sweden 2016 in Venture Cup. In fact the demand for a sting free snus is so high that reports come in that customers already ask for it in several local tobacco stores in Norway and Sweden although the product is not yet produced. The biggest company in the snus business, Swedish Match, have signed a licensing agreement for the sting free snus innovation but do not (as of today) have exclusive rights to do so.
I end this comment by referring to the latest WHO (World Health Organization) report that states that 6-7 million people die prematurely word-wide by sickness’s caused by smoking of cigarettes, to a cost for the world society of astronomical 1 2000 billion $ (1,2 trillion $), due to health care costs and production losses due to smoking caused sickness’s.
Read more about the Sting Free Snus innovation on http://www.facebook.com/stingfreesnus or on http://www.facebook.com/snusnews. Over one million people have already done so in newspaper articles and media from North America to Europe and Australia!
Yours SincerelyReport
Bengt Wiberg
Snus innovator
Lidingö, Sweden
28 Mar ’17 at 1:37 pm
Bengt Wiberg
get mixed up with all the billions that make up a trillion. Anyways the figure for the cost to world society of smoking from WHO is more than one trillion $ which is equal to more than 1 1 00 000 000 000 $ per year. Read the WHO report here: http://www.who.int/mediacentre/news/releases/2017/tobacco-control-lives/en/