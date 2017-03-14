Mixtape Review: Charli XCX – Number 1 Angel

Rating: ★★★★☆

It’s been a long time since we heard a Charli XCX mixtape, and this collection of ten songs will go a long way to satisfy fans of the alt-pop singer.

Well-known for her features on singles Iggy Azalea’s ‘Fancy’ and Icona Pop’s ‘I Love It’, Charli XCX has had a hard time recently with her latest single peaking at number 29, but Number 1 Angel proves she’s back on top form and ready to have another stab at stardom.

Opening with ‘Dreamer’, a Rihanna-esque banger that sees Charli’s vocals simmer along a bed of synth beats and distorted drums, it is clear to see that the singer’s bubblegum-pop stage is over. There are no ‘Break the Rules’ style tracks here; only alt-pop tinged records that blend seamlessly into one another. There is the exception of ‘White Roses’, which appears somewhat lacklustre, especially when placed around huge potential singles, ‘ILY2’ and ‘Roll with Me.

Continuing through the mixtape, fans will notice a vibe reminiscent of Charli’s 2013 debut True Romance; the album that brought her critical acclaim but little chart success. This mixtape is unlikely to bring her the wider audience her label likely craves, but it provides a great look into the mind of the Cambridge born singer, and an insight into what her third album will bring.

Overall, the album is an attempt at experimentation, an attitude-filled algorithm that will more than satisfy Charli’s dedicated fan-base. Charli XCX is back, and I can’t wait to hear more from one of the country’s best current songwriters, and soon!