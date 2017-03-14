Cast a Spell on You

Podcasts have made a distinct dent in contemporary cultural consciousness – but in a very discreet way. Their rise has been pure and simple, created by people who are interested in something and want an uncomplicated way to extend that interest to others.

However, it’s this very unobtrusive, back-passage rise to success that has seen podcasts overlooked. It appears that aspects of the modern media machine work against them; it’s a real challenge to snappily advertise podcasts, they’re still predominantly made by smaller, independent companies or individuals, and people have to make an active effort to seek them out in the first place.

As such, podcasts are afflicted by a ‘discovery’ problem. You can’t produce clickbaity podcast titbits and there’s no visual element to catch the eye of relentless internet scrollers. Similarly, there’s very little concrete data on podcasts themselves. Who listens to them, when, for how long – all these specifics that media companies ordinarily use to guide consumers are absent in the podcast world. It’s refreshing, but also shrouds them in mystery.

To the uninitiated, podcasts are something your dad’s into, or your friend won’t shut up about. It seems like the podcast form bubbles under the surface. Mention your interest to a fellow listener and they’ll leap, enthusiastically swapping recommendations and glowing with the satisfaction that they’ve found a fellow member of the podcast ‘secret’ club. For a solitary activity, they’re surprisingly sociable and intimate. You’ve got a voice speaking directly to you, and know someone’s gone to great lengths to pull together research and information, but it still remains relatively cheap and simple to produce a high-quality podcast. They’re blessed with an inherent informality (especially given their cottage-industry roots, created by experimental ‘audio- bloggers’ in basements and garages). Free from the constraints of radio schedules and mass-media guidelines, podcasts straddle the line between amateur and professional. In 2014 Serial broke through the podcast barrier, garnering 40m downloads and Wired heralded it as the catalyst for ‘a new golden age of podcasting’. Serial struck at the right moment; it seized the public’s appetite for a juicy true crime narrative, delivered it with a sprinkling of effortless panache, and catapulted a podcast into ‘must-listen’ territory. The media looked up, and also saw the gleaming possibility of some real commercial opportunity.