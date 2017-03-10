UYWSC v Cancer swim raises £1500

The Swimming and Water Polo club held a 12 hour charity swim on Friday, raising over £1500 for Target Ovarian Cancer. The club set themselves the challenge of swimming 7300 lengths over the day, one length for every woman diagno

sed with ovarian cancer in the UK every year. That works out at over 180km. Several swimmers set themselves huge targets for the day, Rob Mason plugging away throughout the whole 12 hours to register 30km on his own.

Talented fresher Ellie Griffin set the distance for the women by swimming 17km, 15km of that before 10am. The swim attracted UYSWC members past as well as present, with previous captains Beth McArt, Ryan Conway and Grace Gilmour all putting in stints in the name of charity.

By 12pm they had reached the halfway point and the arrival of homemade cakes from members of the Biology Department seemed to give everyone a boost. There were so many swimmers down at one point that staff at York Sport Village kindly let them have a second lane which really helped tick off the lengths. At 4:30pm they hit their target distance and soon after their fundraising page broke £1000.

With the arrival of more people for the evening slot the club kept going and by the end of the day they had reached a staggering 230km between them. Club President Mike Clifford felt that the efforts shown by everyone who came along to swim were amazing to witness. “I’d like to thank each and every one of them, with particular mention to the water polo players who may not be used to swimming long distances but who put in brilliant swims regardless.”

March is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and if anyone is concerned then they can find information about the symptoms on the Target Ovarian Cancer website. The club would like to thank the staff at York Sport Village for facilitating the event and the Village Café for pledging to donate 10p per hot drink sold throughout the day.