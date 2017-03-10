Adam Peaty meets record breakers

YORK’S SWIMMERS continued their impressive season as they competed in BUCS long course in Sheffield, so much so that even Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty wanted to get his photo taken with them. Spirits were high after a hugely successful short course competition last term and the captains were optimistic of record breaking performances.The women’s freestyle relay team of Rebecca Britten, Jodie Alder, Nisha Desai and Ellie Griffin threw down the gauntlet early on by setting a blisteringly quick time of 4:16:23 and qualifying for a national final for the first time in recent memory. More success came with Britten getting her second club record of the meet in the 200m freestyle, and Alder coming an impressive 16th in her 50m backstroke heats. York’s men also looked promising in the 50m backstroke, 31.32 for Tom Langford in his last BUCS competition and a record 29.68 for Peter Schlichter. Sam Timpany smashed the 50m breaststroke record with a time of 31.28 in an event that saw him pitted against Peaty and Commonwealth gold medallist Ross Murdoch. Griffin then chalked up a record of her own in the same event with her 37.52. Captain Victor Amara then closed out the morning session with a 1:01:92 in the 100m butterfly.

The afternoon began with a club record each for Alder and Schlichter as UYSWC continued to dominate in the backstroke events. Griffin then snatched the 200m breaststroke record, narrowly missing out on a top 20 finish. The Saturday heats finished with the hotly anticipated medley relay and UYSWC did not disappoint. The men’s team of Schlichter, Unsworth, Timpany and Amara just missed the top 20 after the ladies qualified for their final, chalking up another record in the process. The women still had enough in the tank to fly through their freestyle relay final, finishing 8th and sending out a strong message to Lancaster in the lead up to Roses.

With the absence of Bill Timpany there was no interest from York in the 200m butterfly so Sunday’s heats began in earnest with the 100m freestyle, Sarah Peacop registered a time of 1:10:48. Griffin then completed her hattrick of breaststroke records by breaking the longest standing club record in the 100m event and Timpany added another one of his own, taking a second off the old club record with his time of 1:10.85. Schlichter powered to another record breaking swim, continuing his individual medley dominance with a 2:22:94 in the 200m heat. Alder was then unlucky to miss out on an individual final by less than a second when she smashed her 100m backstroke event, rounding off a fantastic weekend for the newcomer and the swimmers as a whole.

Women’s captain Fiona Whiting was thrilled with how well her young team performed, as well as impressed by the number of records broken by the team. “This is the best result we have ever had from the women. Our relay team is made up of four super talented freshers, they’ve broken so many club records this weekend and I’m so excited to see how far they’ll go”. Men’s captain Amara had similar praise for his team. “We’ve performed really well and Timpany did a great job in getting two new breaststroke records. I think that if we keep training we will have a great chance of beating