Striking Out The Stigma

It’s early in the summer of 2015, the height of exam season. One of many, Josh Bew is sitting in the silent section of the library revising for his Maths exams. Nothing to see here, right? Wrong.

“Looking at the paper, I knew I could do the maths. It was simple. My brain physically couldn’t work anything out. It was a constant nagging headache at the back of your head. It wasn’t a disability but it was debilitating to the extent that I couldn’t manage life,” he pauses. “Because of the depression.”

Josh struggled with mental illness for a year, beginning at the start of his first year at York. Now the captain of the University foot- ball first team wants to talk about his experiences.

Throughout his four years in the field of university sport, Josh has been known for his committed and physical approach as a striker. By most conventional measures, he’s strong, but when we sit down to discuss his experiences it becomes clear that Josh has used every ounce of a different strength, an inner strength, to forge remarkable clarity in his relationship with mental health.

The Rotherham boy knows he was poorly equipped for the challenges of leaving home. “Maturity-wise, I definitely wasn’t ready for university,” he says. “I’d let a sheltered life and not had much life experience. It didn’t help being thrust into university to live with strangers. Coming from an average school where you’re the big fish, to going to university where you’re average at best, is tough.”

Unsurprisingly, the destabilising effects of losing a network of close friends and family have a clear correlation with student experience of mental health issues. Student mental health charity Student Minds referred this to the All-Party Parliamentary group on students in December 2015, and they are at the heart of much of the good work that goes on in flagging up student-specific issues.