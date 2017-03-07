Bumbling about Bundles

You’ve probably heard of ‘Humble Bundle’ they’re one of the original creators of games bundles where a number of games are sold in a package for an incredibly cheap price (often less than one of the games on its own) but only for a limited time. Humble Bundle remains probably the best bundle provider out there and despite calls that it’s not as good as it once was it’s still going strong.

Perhaps in response to those calls the other week they released the ‘Humble Freedom Bundle’ certainly their best by far for some time. Raising money for ACLU, The international Rescue Committee and Doctors Without Borders for $30 (or more) you got 60 games and a handful of other goodies. The games included such hits as Stardew Valley, The Witness, Super Meat Boy and the recently released into beta Overgrowth. And despite having a hefty price tag it quickly became the third highest grossing humble bundle of all time (following Humble Indie V and Humble Origin Bundle).

This got me thinking about bundles. They’re a now a huge thing across the internet and offer amazing deals. I am certainly no stranger to them… infact I’m almost addicted. Since my first bundle of ‘Humble Indie Bundle V’ in May 2012 I have bought just about every humble games bundle they have released. In all this has been approximately 240 bundles with nearly 1600 games costing about £750. Whilst at first these does seem like a lot of money that has been across nearly five years and cost about as much as just 19 newly released triple A games.

So what’s the deal with this? My Steam library is now sat at 1’817 games and there is clearly no way that I’d ever be able to play that many games, so why do I keep buying more!? The honest answer is I’m not sure. It’s probably a mixture of wanting to try new things and not wanting to pass up such a good deal, there’s maybe a little bit of hoarding in there too.

Game bundles are now big business, there are now many different sites out there offering bundles of steam keys at incredibly low prices. However the vast majority of these comprise of asset flips, incredibly old titles and low effort rubbish. In some cases they’re even put together by professional sleezeballs such as Digital Homicide for the purpose of getting rid of nearly worthless keys or event illegally obtained steam keys. Despite all this there are still lots of good deals out there if you know where to look but in a world full of deals the Humble Bundle, for now, remains king.