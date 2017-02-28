Goodricke fall short in Hockey B match

The 11:30 Hockey B match started extremely well for the onlooking fans, with both teams producing an exciting, end to end opening period. Goodricke almost took the lead against St. Cuthbert’s College through a short corner early on, and had another chance soon after following a good steal and an excellent run, with the Goodricke man beating three only to have his shot saved.

It was St. Cuthbert’s that struck first, through a snaking run and a lucky deflection from a Goodricke tackle in the area. Shortly after the opener, the home side then had two short corners in quick succession, both of which were wasted, meaning the score stayed 1-0 going into half time.

Following the break, St. Cuthbert’s had another short corner which they used well, creating a chance for themselves with some intricate passing, forcing a good save from the Goodricke goalkeeper. Goodricke used this as motivation to try and turn the game around, entering a spell of strong pressure, hitting the post from a short corner of their own. Unfortunately for them, St. Cuthbert’s were capable defensively and withstood the pressure well, breaking away to score a second with little time left. This took the wind out of Goodricke, who couldn’t reply to St. Cuthbert’s two goals.

The game ended St. Cuthbert’s 2-0 Goodricke, with three points going to Durham.