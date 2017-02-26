York lose College Varsity 2017

York were defeated by Durham in the 2017 edition of College Varsity at Maiden Castle Sports Centre.

The Black and Gold have failed to retain the Varsity title after winning the tournament last year on home soil. The convincing result was confirmed with St Aidan’s 60-44 win over Constantine in the Basketball B fixture, that took them over the threshold for victory of 64 points.

“Despite the loss it’s been a great day,” York Sport President Isaac Beevor commented. “Taking over 400 players is a testament to the strength of our College Sport and our colleges.”We will be back next year, fighting hard on home soil.”

Durham College Sport Manager Jack Coates said of the win, “It’s brilliant to reclaim the trophy after a tough loss to York last year. “It’s even nicer to do so on our own turf. We very much look forward to the return event back at York next year.”

York only mustered 36 points in their last trip to Maiden Castle in 2015 and it looks like they will exceed this haul with netball and darts matches still to be played.

Overall score update: Durham are now too far ahead to catch after a string of A team wins! #collegevarsity2017 pic.twitter.com/gzpHKU61XS — Team Durham (@TeamDurham) February 26, 2017

The visitors made a slow start in the early morning, losing six of the first seven fixtures, despite a win in the Volleyball A game for James College.

They started to pick up points around lunchtime, with four badminton victories. Langwith College provided two of the highlights of the afternoon from a York perspective, with a 2-1 win in Hockey A and a defeat of Stephenson in the basketball.

Defeat was sealed by six straight losses, including heavy ones in both lacrosse games, squash and tennis.