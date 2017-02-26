College Varsity 2017 – Live

All the updates from Maiden Castle as York’s colleges fight to retain their Varsity title at Durham

By , , , , and

Leave a comment



Please note our disclaimer relating to comments submitted. Please do not post pretending to be another person. Nouse is not responsible for user-submitted content.

© 1964–2017 Nouse Dashboard | Edit | Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | Policies |