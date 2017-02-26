Alex Urquhart elected York Union President

Ex-Derwent chair Alex Urqhuart has been elected as York’s new Student President.

The Presidential race had a late twist when ex-James chair and presidential candidate Max Flynn pulled out of the race hours before the results were announced, citing mental health issues and “disillusionment with YUSU and student politics”. As a result, YUSU did not deliver the full voting breakdown on the night – they will instead be available online from Monday.

Other big winners were Mia Chaudhuri-Julyan, who was elected Community and Well-Being Officer, Julian Porch, who beat TFTV Department Rep to become York’s new Academic Officer, and Mikey Collinson, who became York’s new Activities Officer.

In the most hotly-contested race of the night, Laura Carruthers beat Josie Phillipps, Peter Fisher, and crowd favourite Alexander Lake to the role of Sport Union President.

The full list of positions is as follows:

Policy Coordinator: Jack Harvey

Disabled Students: Aisling Musson

Mature Students: Megan Jones and Neomi Marsolo

RAG Officer: Sophie Wain and Claudia D’Almo

Volunteering: Alice Driver and Jasmine Pledger

Environment and Ethics: Anna Spowage

BAME Officer: Deborah Daniel and Aroma Ojukwu

International Officers: Agnieszka Gziut and Muhammad Hassan

Women’s Officers: Catherine Yarrow and Michaela Tharby

LGBTQ Officer: Henry Fairnington

Activities Officer: Mikey Collinson

Community and Well-Being Officer: Mia Shantana Chaudhuri-Julyan

Academic Officer: Julian Porch

Sport Union President: Laura Carruthers

York Union President: Alex Urquhart