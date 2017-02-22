Victory handed to Trinity

York are made to wait another day to secure divisonal status after a last minute Trinity goal

UYAFC FIRSTS suffered a late 4-3 defeat to Leeds Trinity on the 3G.

York could’ve secured their status in the Northern 2B division for next season, but goals from Maney, Tester and Skinner weren’t enough to secure a win.

The game turned on two refereeing decisions: one, to send off Gamble for a ‘handball’ on the goalline which hit him on his chest and two, to allow Trinity’s third goal, that their striker punched in with his arm.

Even with the ref against them, York were in charge for the majority of the game and dictated play with ten men.

The two banks of four dealt with Trinity’s one-dimensional approach, only for the visitors to capitalise on tired defending in injury time to win.

York started well, going in front in five minutes. Gamble’s pass out to the right found Hamill who cut in and hooked a ball in behind for Maney, whose low finish found the net.

York were reduced to ten when a cross curved in from the left wing and Trinity’s forward climbed high above Thomas to win his header. Gamble chested the ball down and hacked clear. The referee pointed to the spot, incorrectly calling handball. Trinity converted the spot kick.

As York settled in to their makeshift 4-4-1 formation they began to threaten and hauled themselves level ten minutes before the break when Tester’s shot trickled past the keeper and into the bottom left corner.

The two sides exchanged chances as Donnell-Ford came out of his goal to deflect a shot behind and Nsoatabe nearly latched on to a through ball from Skinner in midfield. Before the hour mark, Maney’s rising drive was blocked by a clearly outstretched high arm of a Trinity defender and the referee rightly pointed to the spot. Skinner put his penalty down the middle to make it 3-2.

A cross was curled in well to the near post and while it was immediately unclear who got the last touch, four or five York players immediately surrounded the referee to indicate it had struck a Trinity arm. The goal was given, however.

This was a tough blow to take and with just seconds to go, the defence faltered and a Trinity man stole in ahead of the onrushing Donnell-Ford to bundle in the winner.