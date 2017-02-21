YUSU candidate has campaign posters defaced as results day draws nearer

A number of campaign posters for current Disabled Students’ Officer candidate Sam Linley have been found defaced on campus.

Linley states that on Tuesday morning he discovered 3 posters which had been burned and another 2 torn down along the route between the Chemistry blocks and The Courtyard, and another 2 burned along the route between Vanbrugh and Central Hall.

“It’s not just me who has had signs ripped down, but to have signs being burned seems quite targeted.” Linley sates. “I find it quite upsetting that this has happened. I’ve put a lot of work into this campaign and then to see this happen doesn’t help me at all.”

Current Community & Wellbeing Officer Dom Smithies has expressed disapproval over the vandals’ behaviour.

“YUSU has been made aware of this and will investigate. I don’t suspect that it’s come from any candidate or campaign team in particular as lots of candidates are having signs taken down and everyone was made aware of the campaign rules & repercussions of breaking them.

It’s really disheartening to see such behaviour as candidates put so much work into campaigning and have all been proactive in ensuring this election is as positive and respectful as it can be.”

Smithies encourages anybody who witnesses signs being taken down or defaced to report the incident to [email protected]

Sam Linley is running for Disabled Students Officer, as is fellow student Aisling Musson. Voting for the YUSU elections closes at 5pm on Friday the 24th of February, with results being revealed from 7.30pm the next evening.