YUSU Referendum to now include ‘incorporation’

A referendum called by YUSU to address changes to their constitution, is now to concern the much larger issue of incorporation (a legal change that turns YUSU from a ‘charity’ into a ‘charitable company’). The Referendum, called at the beginning of last week, had been on constitutional change and a potential change in name, but the name change has now been dropped and replaced with the more substantive issue of whether or not YUSU incorporates.

YUSU have been planning to incorporate for some time, predominantly to address issues of liability among its trustees. Under the current system, if YUSU were to go bankrupt, Sabbatical Officers as members of the trustee board would themselves be personally liable for the shortfall. Incorporation would set a limit on personal trustee liability (in this case at £1), taking the burden off the Sabbatical Officers and making it easier to attract high quality trustees.

YUSU had been under the impression that it could incorporate without going to referendum, but on the advice of lawyers has become aware that they must consult the student body.

The referendum retains the question of constitutional changes, which are intertwined with incorporation. A yes vote would see YUSU move from a constitution to a ‘memorandum with amendments’, a document with very similar content and purpose that would be more streamlined, modern and readable.

Voting opens on Monday 20 February, and closes on the Tuesday of the following week.