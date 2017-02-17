YUSU Elections: The Issues

The perennial rallying cry for any anti-establishment candidate seeking to become that which they profess to despise; accountability and transparency have been constant themes throughout YUSU elections gone by. When in office these champions of the common man will keep us all up-to-date with the ins and outs of what YUSU is doing, forgetting that such ins and outs are mind-numbingly boring to the average student. It’s difficult to be a pressure group when you’re running to be the public face of ‘the system’, but at least a couple of hopefuls will surely give it a go regardless.