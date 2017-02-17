Editor’s Soundtrack Picks

Help! (1965)

The soundtrack to Help! is the fifth UK album released by the Beatles. The A-side is comprised of seven songs that feature in the film, while the B-side has seven releases, that were unrelated to the film, including the track ‘Yesterday’ (the most covered song ever written). The album features some of the Beatles’ most notable songs, including the title track and ‘Ticket to Ride’. Help! is the album that paved the way for the band’s most innovative and important music, leading to the most impressive discography in rock history, with albums such as Rubber Soul (released, incredibly, in the same year), Revolver (1966), Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967) and Abbey Road (1969).

The Graduate (1967)

Simon and Garfunkel’s soundtrack to The Graduate is as memorable as the film itself, starring Dustin Hoffman as the 21-year-old Benjamin Braddock, who is seduced by an older woman, and eventually falls for her daughter. The folk-rock duo, Simon and Garfunkel, make up the majority of the soundtrack, which includes quite a number of their most acclaimed songs. The soundtrack features two versions of ‘Mrs Robinson’, neither of which are the same as the version that is found on Simon and Garfunkel’s fourth album, Bookends. Other notable tracks include ‘Scarborough Fair’ and ‘The Sound of Silence’, the latter appearing three times in the film.

Reservoir Dogs (1998)

Quentin Tarantino is notorious for compiling great soundtracks for his films, most notably Pulp Fiction (1994), Kill Bill (2003), and Django Unchained (2012). However, the most notable is the very first, Reservoir Dogs, which set the structure for all that followed. The soundtrack is presented through the fictional radio show, ‘K-Billy’s Super Sounds of the Seventies Weekend’, featured in the film. The album’s most memorable track, Stealers Wheel’s ‘Stuck In The Middle With You’, reminds listeners of that torture scene featuring Michael Madsen as Mr Blonde. Other standout points include the first track ‘Little Green Bag’ and ‘Madonna Speech’, performed by Tarantino himself as Mr Brown.