Smooth Talking

It is without a doubt that Jay Smooth, cultural commentator and hip-hop expert, takes his passions and strengths with him to work. Founding and hosting New York’s longest running hip-hop radio programme, WBAI’s Underground Railroad, when he was only a teenager, to producing social commentary about politics, race and pop culture for his video blog The Ill Doctrine, Jay speaks and delivers his messages with humour and emotion, saying that: “I use the voice that hip-hop gave me to speak on the issues I care about and contribute to the public discourse on social justice and especially racial justice issues”. I’ve found that this resonates deeply in the way Jay uses his words to make you pause and think about ongoing social and racial issues in the community and how we can address these issues and strive for change. Hip-hop traditions have inspired Jay with lessons he can draw upon when discussing social and political issues. Most notable of these is hip-hop’s ability to “carve out a community where everyone can be seen and heard and the work of communicating across differences that is required to maintain that type of community.”

Jay reflects upon the fact that in the 1970s, hip-hop was born specifically from the need for a community and from times of hardship when resistance was paramount especially in the smallest, poorest of counties, South Bronx. Jay describes that one of the most “underrated challenges” people faced was the need of a social space, a place where people could party on a Friday night and “embrace each other’s human presence and create a community.” Upon speaking to him about hip-hop at Heslington East’s Goodricke College, Jay tells me that he doesn’t want to “feed into the stereotype that hip-hop is only valuable because of its ability to propagate political messages.” As well as its origins in developing and building on community, Jay believes that hip-hop is “powerful as a musical form first and foremost and it speaks to us in a way that any jazz, blues or classical composition would. I think it’s important for the world’s understanding of hip-hop to be grounded in that respect for it as a musical form.”

On top of this, Jay believes in the emphasis on verbal expression, which comes from the tradition of personal storytelling started by disenfranchised people in the poorest county in America as a creative outlet. Hip- hop is always about speaking to experiences and giving voices to marginalised people, which is what Jay conveyed in both his interview with me and his lecture to students at the University of York.

Jay delivered a lecture at the University of York on 1 February on race and social identity. He began by talking about his video blog, an on-going web series called The Ill Doctrine which he describes as a medium that he uses “to yell at people to be nicer to each other” before adding that he talks about social justice and racial justice issues. He’s looking to make ‘those’ conversations about race “a little less exasperating and a bit more productive, trying to think about how we can inform and challenge each other on all those issues, in a way that is kind and empathetic as it needs to be as well as being real and honest as it needs to be”. Jay explained how to go about challenging the people around you about topics such as racism, sexism, transphobia and how to “shift the weight from the defensiveness people hold to understanding that sort of challenge as a gesture of respect and confirmation that we are all different people.” I was getting only the tiniest taste of what immigrants face every day when they come to the border He highlighted this by playing his best known video called ‘How to Tell Someone They Sound Racist’, made during the 2008 American election in response to certain comments about Barack Obama. The video has now reached over one million views on YouTube. Now, in 2017 with the election of Donald Trump, the video is more relevant than ever. In the video, Jay explains the difference of a ‘what they did’ conversation and a ‘what they are’ conversation, with the former being strictly about a person’s words or actions and why only what they did or said is racist. The latter conversation is using what they did or said to conclude what type of person they are. During our conversation, I ask Jay if he could reflect on the video and explain how people should deal with racism in day to day life. He begins by saying, “it is important to say there is never one correct way or never one rule to apply to all situations; it is always going to depend on what is the relationship, what is the potential harm done to you and what is your objective in the interaction.” He continues: “there are times to not speak at all, there are times when you need to tell someone not to treat you a certain way, but sometimes you need to understand why sometimes there’s going to be an unteachable ground. I think it’s for each person to determine their skill set and what the situation is.” Jay believes that the way people discuss racism is being broached a lot by the American public in the aftermath of the election with much focus of showing empathy towards racists. Perplexed, I ask him in what sense. He explains empathy, in this context, as a notion that “if you look past the bigotry they expressed and you show empathy for their financial hardship which is really a resentment of losing their white privilege”.