Substitute Dunn completes James College rout of YSJ

James’ footballers provided the outstanding result of the day in the new John’s vs James Varsity

James College overturned York St John firsts with a 3-1 win in an enthralling contest at Haxby Road last Saturday during the John’s vs James Varsity tournament.

Goals from Paddy Cox, Alfie Dunn and a penalty from Sam Thorp gave the Swans a surprise victory over a YSJ side that currently sit third in the Northern 3B BUCS League, just one division below the University of York 1s side.

Forced to field an understrength team, James knew that they had to get their tactics right if they wanted to get anything from the game. Playing without a striker, James sat behind the ball and let YSJ come at them throughout the first half. It was obvious that John’s had the quality on and off the ball, and were unlucky not to go 1-0 up, but saves from first year goalkeeper Ant Eyles kept them at bay.

With YSJ playing a high line, James were allowed to break quickly and the pace of their wingers surprised their opponents’ back line. After another counter at the half hour mark, James won a corner, from which Paddy Cox rose above his marker at the back post and headed in to make it 1-0.

Momentum began to shift, and minutes before half time Sam Thorp broke into the box before being brought down, subsequently converting the penalty.

James began the second half brightly and moved the ball forward straight away. YSJ were getting frustrated and began to commit rash challenges, although they were awarded a controversial penalty as their striker squeezed through the gap between Foster and Pugh and was brought down, though clearly outside the box. A penalty was awarded to the home side from which they scored to bring the score line back to within a single goal.

James gained confidence throughout the second half and agitation grew among the ranks of the John players as the shape of the defence continually broke down their attacks. Pugh played an influential role in defence through his positioning of the midfield.

After successful spells on the ball, Foster was brought down within James’ half. Harry Forster launched an excellent delivery into the box which was turned in by substitute Alfie Dunn, giving James a remarkable 3-1 lead with just under a quarter of the match to go.

The last 20 minutes were characterised by more of the same, with the James defence breaking down each successive attack from the John’s players. They successfully saw the remainder of the game out to give James firsts the shock victory and a vital two points for the College in the Varity tournament.

Following the game, James captain Samuel Foster said, “We were missing a lot of key first teamers, so we knew we had to be disciplined in defence and we played the match exactly how we wanted to. The pitch is a lot smaller than we’re used to, and that worked to our advantage as we could keep a tight core in the middle to intercept and break down their attacks”.

“It’s a massive achievement for any college team to beat a university team, let alone an understrength side against top position. I’m very proud of all my boys each one putting in a top shift, particularly those that aren’t normally in the firsts”.

Foster was immensely proud of his side who triumphed in “a true David versus Goliath contest and a very good day out”.