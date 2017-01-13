York hit by snow

York students today woke up to a blanket of snow as snow clouds hit the city.

According to the York Press, snow was forecast as beginning between 4 and 5am, with heavy winds and temperatures as low as -1°C.

Students wishing for a snow-free day however should be in luck, with the early downpour of snow expected to clear south as the day continues.

York’s wintry conditions are part of a phenomenon hitting the country known as Thudersnow, according to the Met Office, which is a storm with snow instead of rain, accompanied by the usual thunder and lightning.

Blizzards have swept the country as far south as London, with Heathrow and Gatwick airports pre-emptively cancelling flights on Thursday, the Environment Agency putting in place around 70 flood warnings, and many roads around the capital reporting long delays.

A limited amount of disruption should be caused by the weather though, with the Local Government Agency reporting that half of local authorities have full stocks of grit, with up to 1.2 million tonnes at their disposal.

Today’s weather is not as severe for York as last winter’s, however, when flooding inundated around 500 homes in the city with flood water, including some student houses. 250 people had to be evacuated from their homes.