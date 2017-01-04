Sherlock Review: Season 4, Episode 1

★★☆☆☆

This review contains spoilers.

A rather bleak ending came to The Six Thatchers, the opening episode of the new season of Sherlock, which had started out as though it were to be one of the more cheery 90-minute additions to the show. Just as the plot finally begins to cohesively knit itself together, a bullet is fired into the wrong body and Mary Watson is no more.

There was a notable lack of actress Amanda Abbington’s face in previews for the new series, so the mystery of where she’d gotten to is finally explained. As she bleeds out on the floor of the London Aquarium, she uses her last strained breaths to tell John that being his wife has been the only life worth living.

That moment really encapsulates the problem with Mary’s entire character as a whole. Writers have never bothered giving her a life outside of her husband. Sure, that’s kind of the point – she’s an ex-assassin in hiding who’s had to erase her entire history, and because of this he really is one of the one people she has – but would it really have been such a distraction from the plot to give her just one or two scenes where she’s doing something that’s not in some way beneficial to either her husband or his high-functioning sociopath best friend? Sure, she had the bridesmaids in The Sign of Three (who, to my memory, she is barely seen to actually speak to), and in His Last Vow a neighbour John doesn’t appear to know very well comes to the couple for help, but these seem to be the only signs of her having her own life once she’s met her future husband, of having some sort of existence which isn’t purely dedicated to serving the men in her life.

As a result, she feels less like a real woman with her own unique private life, and more like a walking talking plot device who’s been thrown into the narrative in order to keep things interesting for the boys. Co-director Steven Moffat has been heavily criticised for the misogynistic presentation of his female characters, but he doesn’t seem to have learned. It’s hard to mourn her death – since she stepped on screen, her past and motivations have seemed to change so much to fit in with what will further the dynamic duo’s storylines that she feels like a different person from scene to scene.

Still as the life slips out of her on the aquarium floor, John lets out a rattling wail of despair – it’s his plotline she’s been propping up after all. Snide comments aside, Martin Freeman gives a hauntingly emotional performance in this scene, which is particularly commendable seeing as he and Abbington ended their 16 year real-life relationship a fortnight prior to filming the episode. You can practically see the venom dripping from his lips as turns on Sherlock afterwards, devastated and enraged. But it doesn’t make up for the other myriad problems with John’s characterisation in The Six Thatchers.

Since the very first episode of Sherlock, a big deal has been made of Watson’s loyalty. Not only is he an ex-solider, his former profession being one characterised by allegiance and servitude, but he returns to Sherlock’s side time and time again, despite the fact that a) their friendship puts him in constant danger and b) Sherlock is not remotely pleasant to spend time with in the first place. It’s a well-established character trait by now – Watson is unflinchingly loyal to those he cares about. At least until the wardrobe department gives him a more flattering hairstyle. Now, he’s a man prepared to cheat on his wife with the first woman who scrawls her phone number on the back of a receipt for him after they make eye contact on the bus. Maybe cheat is a strong word – things don’t appear to advance beyond some relatively harmless flirtatious texting – but it’s so out of character from the John Watson we’ve grown to know and love that this entire subplot feels unnecessary and unbelievable. Of course, this is Sherlock, so there’s a good chance this storyline may become more fleshed out in later episodes and finally start to make some sense, but if it’s what it looks like right now then it just feels poorly planned, an excuse to squeeze out some emotive scenes of Freeman being overcome by guilt as well as grief as he mourns the loss of his wife.

The tone of the episode isn’t quite right either. It’s still a fun watch, despite all I’ve said thus far. It starts off comedic, Sherlock scoffing ginger nuts and squabbling with Mycroft. He then refuses to stop texting while Mary is in labour with her daughter, when being formally introduced to the newborn, and even at the Christening, although he does manage to put down his phone to find the time to make some sly digs at Lestrade. It’s all very charming fanservice: funny, well-performed, trademark Sherlock. The second half-hour is enjoyable too, morphing into a globe trotting Bond-esque thriller, a multitude of different mysteries all tied up with one and other, the charred corpse of a teenager and several smashed busts of Margaret Thatcher culminating in another big reveal about Mary’s off-screen past. Finally, it becomes an emotional drama piece, with John blaming Sherlock for her death and refusing to speak to him. In just one episode we are instructed to laugh, for our knuckles to turn white, and then to sob. Sherlock showrunners have never been shy with changing the tone from episode to episode, but cramming so many genres into one feels excessive, and as though there simply wasn’t the time for the production team to do all that they wanted to do. It’s not bad – the banter, action, and tears are polished to perfection – but it’s all so disjointed that it’s not particularly good either. If you’ve grown to love the characters over the years then you’ll still very much enjoy this episode, but it lacks a real antagonist, or an overarching case to decode. Sherlock is so strong because each episode tends to contain its own central mystery which we could attempt to solve alongside the famed detective, and the absence of this is definitely felt. Sure, it’s good to avoid slipping into any habits when it comes to plotline, but that particular formula works for a reason. If it ain’t broke and all that.

The episode still contains some gems – just as technology has moved forward since Sherlock first hit our screens, so has the editing team. As well as texts floating in the air, we now have video calls and hashtags presented in the same style, and it’s nice to see the show keep up with the times while retaining the same elegance of presentation. The locations are still fantastic, with one impressively choreographed fight scene between Sherlock and a masked assailant taking place in a private swimming pool. Their violent thrashing underwater is an adrenaline fuelled delight, and one of the best depictions of violence in the show so far. And finally, the use of Mesopotamian fable The Appointment In Samarra to foreshadow Mary’s death, and Sherlock’s philosophical grappling with the concept of predestination, is carried off immensely well. The story unsettles Holmes so much that we are left wondering if its inclusion into the episode not only foreshadows Mary’s passing, but our protagonist’s.

If this were any other show, I’d be give it a much, much higher star rating. I still enjoyed myself as I sat tucked in bed with an Earl Grey and BBC iPlayer. It was a fun little detective action story, and if you’re a fan of the show who also feels it’s been going downhill since The Abominable Bride then by no means would I advise abandoning ship just yet. Any other programme I’d have spent far longer praising the cinematography and the witty dialogue, but these are both things which are to be expected from this show by now. Its classic strengths have not wavered, but the plot and portrayal of the characters is incredibly shaky. Sherlock has set the bar so very high for itself that this episode misses the mark by a long shot. Better luck next week, eh?