Yorkshire folk forget Rudolph on Christmas Eve

People in Yorkshire are turning their backs on Rudolph on the most important night of the year with only 46% leaving a carrot out on Christmas Eve.

In Leeds, only 38% of people are planning to remember Rudolph. Whereas, the inhabitants of other Yorkshire cities, Sheffield and Bradford, appear to have given more thought to the animals’ arduous journey, with 50% of people saying they’d definitely be plating up a carrot or two.

Community retailer, Co-op therefore is stepping in to help ensure Rudolph and his stable-mates have enough fuel to power their epic around-the-world flight by giving away free carrots at 285 of its larger stores across the UK.

Customers will be encouraged to pick up an extra carrot with their grocery shopping on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 December.

The move follows new research from the community retailer that reveals that only four in every ten UK households are planning to leave a carrot out for the troupe of four-legged flying friends.

The worst offenders are in Coventry where only 25% of those polled said they would be honouring the time-honoured tradition, closely followed by Belfast (29%) and Nottingham (30%).