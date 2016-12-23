Science down the microscope: The top stories of 2016

From political upheavals, worldwide attacks and the death of such figures as David Bowie, Alan Rickman and Victoria Wood, scientists have weathered a turbulent year. Here, Nouse highlights the unexplained mysteries, oddities and discoveries and the people who made a difference to scientific progress in 2016.

Despite an eventful year, scientists have made some remarkable advances; the birth of a baby with DNA derived from three people, the direct detection of gravitational waves, and an artificial intelligence (AI) capable of cracking the code to a board game that humans haven’t quite mastered yet.

Gravitational waves detected

On February 11th, physicists declared the first gravitational waves (ripples in the structure of space-time) as directly detected. The signal, detected in September 2015 twin detectors of the Laser Interferom-

eter ­Gravitational-Wave Observatory(LIGO) in Louisiana and Washington state was derived from the merger of two black holes some 1 billion years prior to the outbreak. The findings provide evidence for both the existence of black holes and the general theory of relativity, both conducted by Albert Einstein 100 years ago. As Nouse reported earlier this year, (http://www.nouse.co.uk/2016/02/16/gravitational-waves-detected/) the equipment used in this research is really quite remarkable. Taking 25 years to perfect, the 4km strip of laser beam and a mirror, capable of detecting a distortion in space-time a thousandth the diameter of one atomic nucleus was waited upon for any noticeable fluctuations which would imply gravitational wave movement.

Zika spreads

Also in February, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared birth defects that were linked to outbreaks of the Zika virus primarily in Brazil as a worldwide public health emergency. A particular defect, microcephaly, affects both foetuses and new born babies who suffer from abnormally small heads or brains. An outbrea

k of the virus circulated the Americas after been detected in Brazil last May, having previously been limited to South- East Asia and Africa. However, the expected rise in birth defect and microcephaly cases did not materialise, despite the increase in zika cases throughout the continents. Research in this area has now shifted to whether biological, socio-economic and environmental factors can describe the odd elevation rates.

Increased funding into mosquito control effects and research into the virus suggests were triggered at the initial warning by the WHO. ‘For me, this response also showed that the international community had learned important lessons from the Ebola crisis, and was determined to act more rapidly before the situation spiralled out of control’ Says Professor Pete Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

On the 18th November, the WHO declared the end of the public-health emergency and that the focus needs to be on the implications of Zika, birth defects and creating a vaccine. Several questions should be answered next year from ongoing research.

CRISPR technology on the rise

Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats, or ‘CRISPR’, is a relatively new innovation in genetic modification. In October, the genome editing tool was used on a patient with lung cancer at West China Hospital in Chengdu who became the first person to be treated with cells edited using CRISPR–Cas9. More cancer trials are expected in the United States and China throughout 2017.

Although CRISPR holds great potential for eradicating genetic conditions, it does highlight some cause for concern; potential ‘designer babies’ could be a product of this technique, with parents holding the power in deciding the physical features of their babies. The UK, Sweden and China have voiced their intentions for this practise as optimising its use in embryo and human development. Work in the US is expected to follow, despite a ban on the use of federal funds to study human embryos or to modify human gametes.

Portugal runs on renewable energy for four consecutive days

Between the 7th and the 11th May, Portugal hit a new milestone by running entirely on renewable energy. 107 hours were completed on solar, wind hydro-generated electricity alone. This zero emission landmark was spurred by the EU’s renewable targets for 2020. News of the clean energy milestone came just days after Germany had announced that clean energy had covered all of its electricity on 15th May, with energy prices turning negative throughout the day. “The age of inflexible and polluting technologies is drawing to an end and power will increasingly be provided from clean, renewable sources.” Says James Watson, the CEO of SolarPower Europe.

Portugal has set a tangible example to governments and energy companies of what can be achieved and how it can be done.

Greenland shark listed as longest- living known vertebrate

Earlier this year, Nouse reported on the horrific act of shark finning, with a brief mention of the Greenland shark, an elusive species that lives in the deep, cold depths of the North Atlantic (http://www.nouse.co.uk/2016/09/08/suffering-in-silence-the-ignored-plight-of-sharks/). However, the incredible extent of their lifespan was unknown. A team looked at 28 individual Greenland sharks, most of which had died in fishing nets, caught as by-catch. The Greenland shark can grow to 5 metres, and has been named the longest living known vertebrate, with one female estimated at 400 years old. Loo-

king at the bigger picture, the unnecessary catching of sharks is an issue in itself that should be dealt with. However, this research has allowed some fascinating results; the sharks are known to grow just 1cm a year, and reach sexual maturity at the age of 150. The former longest living vertebrate was the bowhead whale at 211 years, but if invertebrates were involved, the 507 year old clam called Ming would win the title.

What else?

An extensive list of scientific developments or concerns have held significance this year, with a selective few mentioned below: