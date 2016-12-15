Fred Salt tells you how to make a delicious pea and lemon cake

Yes, pea cake.

Pause your initial concern, and allow me to explain. Everyone loves carrot cake. It’s a very tasty, classic English cake. And yes, it does contain carrots, which are a vegetable. In the cake market you’ve also got beetroot cake, courgette cake and of course, avocado cake, whose primary ingredients are vegetables. These are all accepted and respected, so then why, I asked, can you not extend this set of vegetable cakes to include a pea cake?

Back home from university, my friends and I work as chefs in a hotel. Nearing the end of the summer I asked the head chef if we could try out this pea cake recipe I found. He’s all for new ideas and so let us make it (this wasn’t put on the menu, we made it just for fun). It’s not a particularly difficult cake to do, so didn’t take too long. After making it, we were both surprised and delighted at how well the recipe worked and thus invite you to try it for yourself.

You will need:

275g peas (frozen will do)

½ tsp salt

200g butter

150g sugar

3 medium eggs

250g plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

2 tbsp vanilla essence

Zest + juice of 1 lemon

What to do:

Get a pan of hot water on for your peas. Cook them off (around 2 minutes at boiling), then drain them and chill them down. Once chilled, puree them (we just used a stick blender) and throw in your salt. Peas done. Cream together the butter and sugar until they’re a bit pale then beat in the eggs. While this is happening you can sift the flour and baking powder and, separately, zest and juice a lemon. Throw in the vanilla essence and lemon zest and juice in to your butter, sugar and eggs, and give it a little mix. Then stir in your pureed peas to the mix. After that, fold in your sifted flour and baking powder. This should leave you with a green, sponge mix. Greaseproof a loaf tin, pour in your cake mix and then put it in the oven at 180°C for around 20 mins. To test if it’s cooked, stick a skewer through the cake and, when removing it, the skewer should come out clean. Enjoy!

(Recommend serving with lemon slice. See picture).