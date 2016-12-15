Gilmore Girls A Year In the Life: Review

★★★★☆

This review contains spoilers

Welcome back to Stars Hollow everyone! It’s been a long nine-year absence and, for the most part, it’s good to be back.

The first episode, Winter, starts off with dialogue from the original seven seasons, which is a brilliant and nostalgic way to start. At this point, I couldn’t wait to start the six hours of Gilmore Girls ahead of me. For the most part, Winter is a satisfying episode after such a long absence. Even after the hiatus, the dialogue between Lorelai and Rory is still fast and full of pop-culture references, Lorelai and Luke are still together, Rory hit some career highs and the inhabitants of Stars Hollow are still the same. On the other hand, the absence of Edward Herrmann, is definitely felt. Richard Gilmore’s presence throughout the series is noticeable and one of the best scenes of the first episode occurs during his funeral. Lorelai and Emily have a huge fight following the wake, and the raw power of the words thrown between two are some of the actors’ strongest work over the four episodes. Overall, I thought Winter was a good start, but it was still missing some of the heart behind the original series.

Following on from Winter was Spring, which I thought it was better but still not living up to the highs the original series had. The therapy scenes between Lorelai and Emily were some of my favourite parts of the episode. The entire montage goes from the highs to the low of the entire mother-daughter relationship and it’s very entertaining to watch. Rory on the other hand, is lost and confused. Gone is the successful Rory from the early 2000s and instead we watch as she loses one project after another. As hard as it is to watch Rory stumble, her frazzled state makes her more relatable and comedic.

Then comes the Summer episode, which spent a good 10 minutes on a musical. That episode could easily have been condensed into two or three minutes. I was disappointed and underwhelmed seeing this instead of focusing more on the characters we’re actually interested in. Apart from that odd moment, I enjoyed seeing Rory take over the aging town newspaper. Plus, Jess came back and encouraged her to write a book. Seeing those two on screen together reminded me of how much I actually like them as a couple. Even a decade later, Alexis Blendel and Jess Marino still have fantastic chemistry.

My favourite episode of the revival was Fall. Finally, some the characters made some serious progression. Lorelai’s monologue to Emily was so emotional and poignant. Then came the proposal, which after everything Luke and Lorelai went through, was so satisfying to watch. The final instalment wrapped up all the loose threads over the eight seasons. Rory finally found her feet again, Luke and Lorelai got married, Emily left the DAR with an unforgettable exit and moved away. Then came the last scene and, finally, the long awaited four words.

Rory: “Mom?”

Lorelai: “Yeah?”

Rory: “I’m pregnant.”

Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino knew for years that she wanted to end the series with those words. Honestly, I can’t say I was that surprised when Rory dropped her final statement, but was still left with several questions. Who was the father? What is she going to do? The circular ending left us with more questions and, hopefully, another revival to answer them.

Overall, the four-episode revival had its highs and lows but ultimately it was a gift to the fans. Finally seeing what the characters were up to and the satisfying ending they got was exactly what we needed.