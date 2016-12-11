Review: Paterson

★★★★☆

Director: Jim Jarmusch

Starring: Adam Driver, Golshifteh Farahani

Length: 1hr 58m

Rating: PG

Jim Jarmusch’s Paterson is the very definition of a quiet delight. It finds the American indie darling re-treading much of the same ground that made the exquisite languor of Only Lovers Left Alive such a success. Again we have the wry humour, the riveting drama in small details, the relaxed pace, the appreciation of culture and literature and the unbreakable bonds of love; yet Paterson still manages to create an overall feel that is clearly its own.

This is largely down to the notable lack of the undead this time around. In fact, Paterson is very much concerned with the living and with life itself. Whereas his last film was a vampire flick Jarmusch-style, this time the writer-director seems to abandon any semblance of genre and instead just lets his camera roll, picking up on the tiny fluctuations of everyday life. It is an oft-favoured style in independent cinema and one which allows filmmakers a smooth way of transitioning between humour, warmth and melancholy, whether that be in the passing of time in Boyhood or in the trials and tribulations of artistic-types in Frances Ha.

The focus of the film (it would be misleading to call it a plot) is a week in the life of a bus driver named Paterson (Adam Driver), who lives with his wife (Golshifteh Farahani) in the town of Paterson and writes modernist poetry inspired William Carlos Williams’ epic poem named, you guessed it, Paterson. This neatly contrived coincidence, on first look merely an example of Jarmusch’s gentle humour, helps to establish the importance of place in the film. Paterson, New Jersey was the home of Lou Costello, Sam & Dave and of course the inspiration for Williams’ poetry. It is this sense of culture and history that feeds into Paterson and his beloved Laura’s desire to create and be a part of something important in their hometown. The significance of Paterson and the influence it has on its inhabitants also provides a fascinating juxtaposition with the universality of the rest of the film. Paterson spends his days walking his dog, going to the local bar and smiling politely when faced with Laura’s varyingly successful artistic endeavours. These activities are filmed in a naturalistic style, allowing the viewer to relate to Paterson’s mundane tasks. His subtle emotional shifts between fatigue, comfort and devotion can be so easily empathised with because of the overwhelmingly normal nature of his routine.

The other key factor in creating Paterson’s emotional connection with its audience is, as always, the performances. Golshifteh Farahani charmingly embodies Laura’s unbounded optimism and creativity. We rarely pity her, even when her cooking is awful or she seems to have painted one too many household items, because her sweet-natured love for Paterson and her desire to create and dream are presented as admirable and enviable alternatives to the cynical world. Paterson himself escapes the cynic’s glare too, in his self-deprecating unwillingness to publish his poetry. What he writes may be profound, it may not be and Paterson knows this; he just keeps writing because he loves it. Adam Driver is subtle and superb in the leading role, infusing Paterson with this love of life and poetry that makes him such an engaging character. Yet there is pain here too. The slightest hint of Paterson’s military past coming back to haunt him and the other struggles in his life suddenly turn the film’s charming amble into dulled melancholy, Driver conveying as much disappointment and defeat in a flustered look or silent resignation as any number of cries.

Driver and Farahani together are even more endearing than they are individually. There is an easy chemistry between them that suggests a gentle loving relationship but their mutual desire to see the other as happy as possible suggests more than that. When Paterson goes out to the bar every night, there is no clichéd jealousy from Laura, no insistence that he be back on time and not drink too much. She doesn’t care because she knows it makes him happy to sit back and listen to the locals and, crucially, she trusts him. There is no threat of Paterson leaving her for someone else because beneath the sweet surface of their relationship, there is a fierce adoration, summed up in Paterson’s most memorable line of poetry:

“If you ever left me I’d tear my heart out and never put it back”

Which brings us to the poetry itself. Paterson writes his poetry in a seemingly non-poetic style, apparently stringing together a series of humdrum observations and calling it poetry, but that is right at the heart of what makes it so interesting. As in the odd concurrence of Patersons’, there is a poetic quality to the details in the film: the teenagers who are convinced they are the only anarchists in town; the broken-hearted actor desperate to make a scene or win his girl back; the little girl with her own secret poetry journal. Paterson sees the poetry in the everyday and turns the everyday into poetry. This is never more the case than when he is focussing on the love that holds it all together. The girl sitting alone touches something inside of him with her own love of poetry, he notices the loving couples of various ages, sexualities and races in the cinema and he uses the minutiae of his own life to make sense of the bigger picture, like putting his love into poetry via Ohio Blue Tip matches.

There is a simplicity and innocence to Paterson, both the film and the man, but not necessarily a naivety. There is pain lurking on the fringes and a sense that something could disturb his peaceful existence at any moment. Yet Jarmusch chooses to show us not how unrealistically marvellous and joyful everything is, but simply to show us the happiness and poetry that can be found in life. In a world where the big issues leave many of us shocked, horrified and disappointed, Paterson shows us that in the little things there is always something to be appreciated, always something interesting to be found by simply being alive. In that, as in the performances, the poetry and the film as a whole, there is something quite beautiful.