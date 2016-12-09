Vote For Nouse’s Game Of The Year Award 2016

As the year draws to a close and the final big titles of 2016 crawl across the finish line to release before Christmas, it becomes time to take that all important look back at the years gaming releases to remember those that we enjoyed most, impressed us the most and even those painfully big let downs.

2016 saw some pretty huge gaming releases, from the obvious triple A shooters like Battlefield 1 to the massively successful Pokemon Go and of course, Blizzard’s Overwatch. Indie hits like Stardew Valley and ABZU impressed with their gameplay and graphics, whilst No Man’s Sky created an uproar amongst gamers disappointed with its failure to deliver on years of hype and promises.

More games have released this year than are possible to mention or even remember so, this year, Nouse Gaming will be handing out its very own Nouse Game of the year award (Whether or not the winner accepts it) and the winner will be picked by you, simply by filling out this very easy poll. Choose any game from the list or add one of your own, all we request is that the game came out this year, not including early alpha. The winner will be the one with the most votes by January 1st, so go vote!

What game was the biggest let down of 2016?