York women break eight club records

YORK’S SWIMMERS headed to Sheffield’s Pond Forge International Sports Centre last weekend for the first of their BUCS competition of the year, with the hope of continuing last year’s impressive form. The girls set the pace early on, boosted by an impressive selection of newcomers, with a new club record in the 4x50m freestyle relay going to Rebecca Britten, Jade Hutchinson, Nisha Desai and Jodie Alder. Men’s captain Victor Amara led the way at the start of Saturday’s session with an encouraging subtwo minute time in his 200m freestyle.

Simon Duston and Peter Schlichter came in close behind, both clocking a time of 2:01.39. Alder then grabbed her second club record of the meet in the 50m backstroke. Not to be outdone, Ellie Griffin and Sam Timpany both set new records in the 50m breaststroke, before sub-one minute 100m butterfly times for Duston and Amara closed out the morning session.

The afternoon began with Alder and Schlichter setting new 200m backstroke records with impressive times of 2:25.47 and 2:12.09, respectively. Next up were the 50m freestyle heats, Duston again ahead with returning veteran Bill Timpany and newcomer Brandon Teo not far behind. Alder collected yet another record with her time of 27.65 and a collection of other fast swims, including a 200m breaststroke record for captain Fiona Whiting that was quickly re-broken by Griffin, indicating a hugely promising season ahead for UYSWC’s ladies.

Saturday was rounded off with the popular medley relay heats; both men and women comfortably beat their Lancaster counterparts which suggest that the Roses crown has a good chance of returning to Yorkshire this year.

No one fancied the 200m butterfly, so for UYSWC, the Sunday session began with the 100m freestyle and a huge personal best for Alice Rush. Chris Unsworth came out top in the 100m breaststroke with his time of 1:08.40 and Griffin claimed another new record with a time of 1:18.58.

The competition finished with Schlichter almost matching his 100m backstroke record set at Roses last year, an impressive achievement for this point in the season. Women’s captain Fiona Whiting was thrilled with how her team performed. She told Nouse: “the girls swam amazingly well, it’s the first time that we’ve had three relay teams compete at BUCS and we only just missed out on qualifying for the finals. I’m so proud of how they swam this weekend, there are so many more exciting things that are going to happen with this talented team.”

Men’s captain Victor Amara had similar high praise for the boys on his team. “This first competition of the season produced some fantastic swims in a broad range of strokes and distances. Such results not only set a high standard for the rest of the season but are also a preview of the success that is to come.”

Both swimming captains highlighted the excellent efforts of Ellie Griffen and Sam Timpany.