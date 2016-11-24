Mixed LAX results

This week marked a busy week in the Lacrosse calendar. A total of three matches were played over two days.

The women’s 2s began the week in a commanding fashion by recording their first win of the season against Leeds Beckett 2s in the first round of the Northern Conference Cup.

Despite the cold conditions, the team were on fine form from the very first minute, completely subduing Leeds Beckett to win 23-2. It was a rousing performance by the attack, with hat-tricks coming from Hannah Crump and Izzy Morris, while centre Anniken Holst and Bethany Quinton exhibited excellent link play, ensuring possession and forward momentum from the centre draw.

Such a win was well-deserved and well needed, after a tough season for the newly-promoted team. However the team were unable to double their success in their next game.

Despite showing some encouraging form against a strong Newcastle 2s team they went on to be defeated. Even with a valiant defensive effort the team still faced a 0-12 loss.

After a comprehensive win against Bangor 24-4 in their previous match, York women’s 1s were also involved in a tough match against local rivals, Leeds.

It was a hard fought game in which the defence were heavily involved in stalling fast breaks from the Leeds attack. Standout players Fenella Houlton and Joy Mendes de Costa worked tirelessly up-front, both in scoring goals and creating opportunities.

However, the final score ended with a 4-21 loss to Leeds. Both teams in the lacrosse club now look ahead towards their respective cup matches: the 1s to their game against St Andrew’s, while the 2s travel to Manchester Metropolitan, where they hope to replicate their strong performance against Leeds Beckett. The hope now is that this team can build going forward and reach new heights.