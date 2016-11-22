The Fashion-Conscious Skier

WILL ROBINSON TALKS US THROUGH HOW TO LOOK STYLISH ON THE SLOPES THIS CHRISTMAS…
The perfect Christmas is often described as being a white one, and for many people around the world, these dreamy conditions become a reality. Forget jet-setting to Bali or the Caribbean for the warmer weather in order to escape the British cold months. What’s that I hear? Zermatt? Chamonix? Klosters?
For the eager skiers out there, a Christmas spent on the slopes is the perfect way to celebrate this festive season. Picture it now: a day spent weaving your way through the most idyllic landscapes, followed by an afternoon sipping hot chocolate or popping open a bottle of champagne, and then an evening spent in front of a log burner, eating the heartiest of foods. However, for the fashion-conscious, or simply for those who want to stand out on the slopes, your ski attire is just as essential as your après wardrobe. But what should you buy? It’s often hard to combine both practicality and fashion.
High quality ski jackets and salopettes are an investment. Fendi’s luxury range of skiwear will ensure you stand out on the slopes, while Lagerfeld’s 2016 collection boasts sim- plicity with a twist. The ‘Monster Eyes Down Jacket’ for men, black in colour and edged with a yellow zip and fur trimmed hood, is the perfect choice. Stylish in every aspect, this jacket will never go out of fashion.
Furthermore, the women’s collection is highly eye catching. The Italian brand uses a theme of purple and yellow throughout their range, creating a juxtaposition of both regality through the use of colours and a quirky edge through the use of patterns.
Canada Goose and Moncler are both classic brands for any ski collection and more of a reality purchase. They are a safe bet to make sure practicality is met with high-end fashion whilst on the slopes.
However, the former has sparked controversy in recent years due to their use of coyote fur, resulting in thousands signing petitions to boycott the brand and abolish the use of real fur in manufacturing.
It may be helpful to know that many pieces of their new collection do not feature the use of fur. The ‘Macmillan Parka’ is a perfect example of how Canada Goose can create classic designs built to last, but appeal to all tastes by offering it in a variety of colours. Whatever your stance is on the use of animal fur, be sure not to dismiss this iconic brand.
If you are struggling to find your perfect ski col- lection, look no further than Moncler’s Grenoble Fashion Week 2016. The show displays the crème de la crème of the brand’s collection. Remember, your ski wardrobe is an investment. You can sleep easy this year, knowing this Christmas season will be one to remember as you ski in style, with people looking at you for all the right reasons, and not for falling half way down a black run. Merry Christmas – I never said it would be a cheap one!