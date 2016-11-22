The Fashion-Conscious Skier

WILL ROBINSON TALKS US THROUGH HOW TO LOOK STYLISH ON THE SLOPES THIS CHRISTMAS… The perfect Christmas is often described as being a white one, and for many people around the world, these dreamy conditions become a reality. Forget jet-setting to Bali or the Caribbean for the warmer weather in order to escape the British cold months. What’s that I hear? Zermatt? Chamonix? Klosters? For the eager skiers out there, a Christmas spent on the slopes is the perfect way to celebrate this festive season. Picture it now: a day spent weaving your way through the most idyllic landscapes, followed by an afternoon sipping hot chocolate or popping open a bottle of champagne, and then an evening spent in front of a log burner, eating the heartiest of foods. However, for the fashion-conscious, or simply for those who want to stand out on the slopes, your ski attire is just as essential as your après wardrobe. But what should you buy? It’s often hard to combine both practicality and fashion.

High quality ski jackets and salopettes are an investment. Fendi’s luxury range of skiwear will ensure you stand out on the slopes, while Lagerfeld’s 2016 collection boasts sim- plicity with a twist. The ‘Monster Eyes Down Jacket’ for men, black in colour and edged with a yellow zip and fur trimmed hood, is the perfect choice. Stylish in every aspect, this jacket will never go out of fashion. To coincide with the designers’ jacket, the ‘Monster Bobble Hat’, made of cashmere and a fur pom-pom, is the perfect finishing touch to any après ski outfit.