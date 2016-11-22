Technological Revolution

Fashion is constantly changing and evolving as it always seeks to bring something new to the catwalk, just as technology is constantly developing to bring something new to our world. It is no surprise that fashion and technology are being combined to create beautiful art pieces. Innovation is constantly required by designers if they want their work to be recognised and it is technology that is currently turning heads. This combination has been nothing but a success as 2016 is relishing this new trend as highlighted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Manus X Machine exhibition and Louis Vuitton’s digital Spring/Summer 2016 catwalk.

Louis Vuitton embarked on something very different to its usual identity this year as chief designer Nicolas Ghesquière was inspired by the digital world, specifically the video game industry. The backdrop music was taken from the video game Minecraft, which combined well with the shimmery metallics and more neutral colours. However, the most surprising element of Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2016 collection is the accompanied ad campaign which featured Lightning, a Final Fantasy character. This choice of character is not solely interesting because the model is fictional and composed of CGI, but also due to the reason that Lightning embodies the feminist ethos of a powerful woman. This show was a success because Louis Vuitton is impressing the fashion industry by keeping up with modern affairs, reaching the new generation of tech savvy millennials.

The Metropolitan Gala incorporated this trend in this year’s Manus X Machina exhibition. Andrew Bolton aspired to focus on how technology is advancing the fashion industry, which all started with the sewing machine centuries ago. The exhibition doesn’t solely just focus on modern day technology as the clothes displayed stretch back to over the past century to highlight this innovation. One interesting piece of technology presented in this exhibition is the use of 3D printing in apparel. 3D printing is completely brand new to the world and its full potential has not been exhausted, so it is very captivating to see how fashion is utilizing this device so early on in its use. One designer who has broken fashion headline is Iris van Herpen who is the first designer to send 3D printing down the couture runway. Herpen’s style involves using bold modern designers which look like sculptures in a modern art gallery. The simplicity of the neutral colours work tremendously well as the focus is left entirely on the abstract designs. It is no wonder that that the Bolton featured these futuristic pieces in the Manus X Machina exhibition.

Another up and coming designer who is making use of technology is the revolutionary Zac Posen. Posen designed the gown which was by far the most talked about at the Metropolitan Ball this year; Clare Danes’ stunning fairytale inspired dress which spectacularly lit up. Posen cleverly implanted LED fibre optic lights into his design to unveil the breathtaking sparkling illumination. Nonetheless, what really makes this beautiful dress stand out is the way the traditional flowing gown style is combined with a modern twist. Posen’s dress proves that technology has unlimited bounds in fashion at the moment.

There are exciting times ahead in the fashion industry due to this technological revolution. The pieces so far have been nothing but a success. The scope of modern technology within fashion is still very limiting, but its presence is increasing dramatically. We can only look forward for more breath-taking pieces in the future.