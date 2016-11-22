A Stitch in Time

For Tessa Layzelle, making something with a practical application is just as important as making it beautiful. Her quilts feel like the product of an artistic life lived; the layers of thought, skill and in influences coalescing to form, well, something like a quilt! With a strong mid-century aesthetic, combined with techniques cherry-picked from different cultures and traditions, it was interesting to talk to her and unpick all the pieces that have come together to form a unique yet familiar approach.

As Layzelle puts it, quilting provides “a pursuit with the ability to combine so many of my interests… painting, illustration (or story telling) and textiles in a practical, usable object that was possible to make at home. Quilts tick a lot of boxes for me!” Approached from a ne art background, but fused with the enticing roughness of traditional crafts, Layzelle’s quilts thrum with a wealth of in uences and techniques. Her fundamental ethos centres on “singing old songs for a new world”, and her modern quilts are testament to this century-straddling sentiment.

Layzelle’s quilts do sing. Her palette is greatly informed by an early to mid-20th century aesthetic, from Lygia Pape’s strong and scratchy woodcuts to Breon O’Casey’s graphic yet soft paintings. Although one often finds a murkiness in much British art of this period, partly elicited by the aftershock of two world wars and the country’s adaption to a post-industrial landscape, Layzelle has eschewed the dour qualities and taken the contemporary abstraction and graphic approach, along with a thoughtful understanding of colour, both muted and bright. Her quilts meld vibrant charcoals, blues, and milky whites, tempered with a citric pop of yellow, rich orange or an emerald gleam. As the lines of stitching race across the fabric, oscillating among strong patches of colour and shape, her quilts wrap up wide-reaching influences in a considered piece of practical, aesthetic design.

It’s all the more impressive given the fact that Layzelle only started making quilts a few years ago. She grew up in York, in the lap of crafts, with every member of the family turning their hand to some form of craft – textiles have always been in her life. She did a diploma in Fine Art at York College and then studied in Brighton, where she got up to “lots of abstract painting”.

However, quilting was never the great plan. As a primarily American craft tradition, quilting grew as the frontier stretched further west, and imported fabric became ever-more expensive so the need to use up every scrap going was paramount. Layzelle’s impetus was sparked after a friend showed her the hand made quilts of Folk Fibres in Texas. “I knew nothing of the American tradition, but the ‘use of non-patterned fabric for timeless quality’ ignited my imagination, I guess it was an epiphanic moment: in my head, quilts would be the answer!”

Indeed, while it’s thrilling to explore the bounds of creativity, Layzelle observes that “making quilts comes with an appealing set of rules and restrictions”. You’ve always got three layers, which are stitched together, and then you need to encase all the edges. Since the top is patchwork, your design is reduced to straight lines, triangles and curves.

Yet the appeal of Layzelle’s work lies in the fact that it doesn’t feel as if these guidelines have stymied her work; rather she sees the boundaries as a spring board, pushing against them to see what surprises they can elicit. Yet since the larger quilts can take up to 30 hours, you need to plan accordingly. Her preliminary design process demands an overarching approach; she sketches out shapes and considers how they’ll mingle and overlap: consistently moving things about and seeing how they work. Yet, she mentions that “in the process of sewing the pieces together, the design shrinks and warps and sometimes unexpected interesting things happen! I always start with the materials I have (it’s the survivalist in me).”