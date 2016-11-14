Manchester go down in 12-0 whitewash

York Men’s Tennis 1st Team played against Manchester University’s 3rd team in the Last 32 of the Northern Conference Cup. 3 of the 4 singles matches were played first, all of which ended in straight sets victories for York: Tom Buchan: 6-1 6-3, Simon: 6-3 6-0 Chris Van Dort: 6-0 6-2.

After completion of the three singles, the two doubles matches were played, where York again strolled to victory: Tom and Ben: 6-0 6-0 Simon and Chris: 6-0 6-2.

In the final singles match, Ben Faulkner made quick work of his Manchester opponent, winning 6-3 6-3 and giving York a 12-0 victory and easy passage into the Last 16. There, they will play either York 3rds or Durham 5ths, whose match which was postponed due to bad weather.