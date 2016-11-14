Nouse stores cookies on your computer to help make our website better, and by using the site you're agreeing to this - Learn More - Dismiss

Manchester go down in 12-0 whitewash

York Men’s 1s win all six match ups in straight sets

York Men’s Tennis 1st Team played against Manchester University’s 3rd team in the Last 32 of the Northern Conference Cup. 3 of the 4 singles matches were played first, all of which ended in straight sets victories for York: Tom Buchan: 6-1 6-3, Simon: 6-3 6-0 Chris Van Dort: 6-0 6-2.

After completion of the three singles, the two doubles matches were played, where York again strolled to victory: Tom and Ben: 6-0 6-0 Simon and Chris: 6-0 6-2.

In the final singles match, Ben Faulkner made quick work of his Manchester opponent, winning 6-3 6-3 and giving York a 12-0 victory and easy passage into the Last 16. There, they will play either York 3rds or Durham 5ths, whose match which was postponed due to bad weather.

