York tackle Chester and Manchester head-on

York Men’s and Women’s Football 1s came away victorious in intense and challenging matches against Chester and Manchester

After strenuous hard work, York women’s football 1s came away with a victory against Chester 1s, winning 2-0 and continuing their winning

streak. This game showcased their skill against Chester throughout, creating an atmosphere that made us sure of their superiority on the pitch.

Despite problems with communication at the start of the game, the team soon started working together and established dominance over Chester.

Brilliantly intercepting passes between the Chester team, it was York who scored the first goal to begin an overpowering display. Rachel Taylor was quick to read situations, with her and Kirsty McLean gallantly showing what this team does best, ramping up the pressure on their opponents.

Alert and responsive, they had several near misses, but the number

of times was enough to leave Chester concerned. By the end of the first half, York had scored 2 goals, putting the game out of reach.

Injuries left the team needing two substitutions, but the substitutes, Heather MacDonald and Megan Vasey, handled the situations gallantly, playing their very best and closely guarding the Chester players to block out any chance of a comeback. Goalkeeper Kathryn Batte showed great promise as blocked shots from Chester left and right, not allowing them to get in a single goal for the game, despite all their efforts to score.

This game showcased York’s composure and skill and how, despite injuries, they show great promise for the rest of the York women 1s season.

Elsewhere, the York men’s 1s edged past the Manchester 4s on Wednesday into the second round of the national cup. Scrappy midfield battles punctuated the opening moments with few clear-cut chances.

It took twenty minutes for the first out-and-out attack, when a twenty yard strike was lined up, only for it to hammer back off the cross bar. The home keeper was largely untroubled; York looked confident in defence and strong in midfield but lacked attacking venom.

The game went into the break goalless with blunt attacking a feature for both sides. Early York pressure in the second half prevented Manchester finding any rhythm with Skinner acting as the midfield metronome dictating the pace of play.

The score remained goalless until the 69th minute where York’s persistence culminated in a stunning 25-yard strike from Nsoatabe which nestled into the top right corner. Manchester were finally awoken and within five minutes the score was levelled.

York responded with little attacking impetus and in the 88th minute a second Manchester goal was fumbled into the net after some calamitous defending. York were in dire need of some good fortune; it came in the form of captain, Bew, who picked up the rebound from a probing Skinner cross to make it 2-2 in the 90th minute.

Controversy ensued in the opening minutes of extra time when a Manchester winger left the pitch injured without replacement, as all three substitutes were already on the pitch. After playing seven minutes with ten men, the rules were revised and a substitute was allowed on to complete the full outfit. The injured player himself deemed it “ridiculous”, and Manchester will argue they were hard done by.

To add salt to Manchester’s already-fresh wounds, another ball from deep – this time from Bell – ended in Bew slotting the ball home after a brief game of pinball in the Manchester area.

York held their nerve to see the game out, successfully ending the match with a victory of 3-2. All in all a positive outcome but there is much improvement to be had for York. Captain, Bew, believes the team “should do well for the season” but when asked how he felt the game went he responded simply “can I swear?”- summing up what was a disjointed game.

York now wait to see who they will fight it out against in round 2. Both York football teams showed their determination in their respective games to each secure a win, and their hard work did not go unnoticed.