Hockey teams do the double over Newcastle

After a loss in their last match to the University of Leeds, the women’s 1s got their BUCS campaign back on track with a convincing 3-1 victory over the University of Newcastle 2s under the autumn haze at the JLD.

The match was a tight and edgy affair and it was punctuated by a hard midfield battle and half chances rather than an out-an-out box to box match.

Newcastle applied the pressure early on in the match, and were rewarded with an early goal after swift play down the left wing and a pass to the centre. This was shot past the goalie to give Newcastle the lead in what would follow to be a tense match.

Nevertheless, just before the end of the first half, York created more chances with balls across the box. This creativity led to a shot, which was smashed in from the centre by Lindsay O’Brien leaving the goalie no chance but to pick it out of the back of the net.

They went in even at 1-1 at half-time. The second half began by a slicing ball from Millie Dyer straight through the middle of the defence to Alex Parsons, but it ended with the goalie saving with a hand pad.

Through the dominant centre touches and solid play along the wings, York exploited the space and this led to another shot. These shots began to accumulate and, yet again, O’Brien smoothly placed it on target. After a deflection off a Newcastle defender, she rifled it into the top of the net.

As York made more changes in order to galvanise the team, cards began to be shown for both sides, but especially for Newcastle who were given a green for not subbing off properly. Alex Parsons sneaked in a goal through a breakaway as she rounded the goalie and scored in the corner calmly with Newcastle’s defence in tatters.

Captain, Lindsay O’ Brien, summed up the performance: ‘I’m really pleased with the squad performance and atmosphere. It shows a lot of potential going forward. We’ve had a big influx of freshers and in the match they really showed how quickly they’ve settled and merged, Millie Dyer particularly had a fantastic game’.

Meanwhile, the York men’s 1s claimed their first win of the season against a frustrated Newcastle side who struggled to match York’s intensity.

York began the game by launching an array of long balls into Newcastle territory. Controlling the high ball wasn’t an issue for York’s skilful attackers, but they were quickly swarmed by the onrushing Newcastle defence. York soon settled into their attacking rhythm with Peter Newton running through the midfield.

Harrison Carter opened York’s scoring mid-way through the first half; his shot making its way through the disorganised Newcastle defence. Newcastle immediately went in search of the equaliser.

Rob Levy guarded the goal with some strong saves as the York defence held back a series of corners. However, it wasn’t long until York extended the lead with Kieran Barker who made an interception following some sloppy passing among the Newcastle defence. He held off the oncoming defenders and played through Ben Salter, who took on the goalkeeper one-on-one and calmly slotted home.

The rest of the first half was characterised by Newcastle’s increasing irritation as the boys in white held fast. With five minutes until the break, the umpire was forced to give a warning to a Newcastle midfielder after he needlessly hit the ball off the field following a stop in play.

Following a series of corners, a hit from the left of the D by Michael Black saw the ball enter the goal after a deflection off an idle Newcastle defender. The York players reeled away in delight having opened up a three goal lead.

However, York’s victory was not yet ensured. With minutes to go, Newcastle scored from a short corner. Nerves set in amongst the onlooking crowd as the match regressed into a scrappy back-and-forth between the two sets of tiring midfielders.

On the cusp of the final whistle, Newcastle won another corner, and scored. The umpire’s whistle blew for full time straight after the restart, much to the relief of both the York players and supporters.

The 3-2 score line did not reflect the superiority of the York side. It was a narrow victory but York dominated throughout. While York will be disappointed with conceding two late goals, they’ll take confidence in their attacking game into their next fixture.