Jack RichardSonnets

Wednesday Night on Campus

I rest my head upon my feathered pillow

And drift away on thoughts of Laurence Sterne:

The final lecture of the week shall billow

With thoughts a-plenty fit for my concern.

Then later, say, the seminar shall breach

The topic that my dreams perchance make clear

For nighttime’s slumber any kind may teach

To meet one’s studies with most rev’rent cheer.

But what is this?, the sound of breaking glass

And bursting chants disturb my solemn rest!

Such crowds of people, dressed as bold as brass

In bed sheet togas, stumbling four abrest!

For try as ev’ry honest scholar might

No sleep is to be had come Wednesday night.

Week Six

When Autumn’s splendour blankets Yorkist earth

The grey of geese doth glow among the leaves

And second-years rejoice in new-rent mirth

In houses far removed from last year’s peeves.

Yea, so it is that all appear to settle,

The last few weeks have taken off the edge

Of Freshers’ Week, the need to prove one’s mettle

And throwing up, alone, in some dark hedge.

But rest ye not, I beg all you who read

For mid-term’s lull leaves little for the slow

You freshers shall learn the library’s aching greed

And third-years soon must bask in late-night glow.

Thus just as boozy haze and hols are banish’d

So you will find your free time too has vanish’d.