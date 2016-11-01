Students protest at STEM fair over BAE systems careers stall

A group of student activists called Disarm York have protested outside a STEM careers fair. The students were protesting the inclusion of BAE systems, a company which develops military, security and aerospace technology for governments and the private sector.

The company, which has provided nearly £4m to the University of York for research projects, is a regular feature at STEM subject careers fairs and is featured consistently in The Times top 100 of graduate employers.

However, students at Disarm York have expressed concern about the ethical nature of BAE’s business as the company is involved in the manufacture and sale of weaponry.

The group’s Facebook page states that they want to “end the links between the University and arms companies actively involved in corruption and human rights abuses around the world.”

The company and the University have previously come under fire for BAE’s funding of research here at York and previous careers fairs have been picketed by students wanting an end to this relationship.

University registrar David Duncan said “As a university, we uphold the right of everyone to free speech, including the right to demonstrate and protest peacefully. At the same time, we have a duty to help students find employment after they complete their degrees; to this end, we welcome a wide range of employers to the campus.”