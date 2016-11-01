Northern Youth hosts exhibition at the Minster as part of Illuminating York

Every year Illuminating York presents a series of commissioned artworks throughout the city centre, designed to light up the its famous landmarks. This year, from 26-29 October, the city was lit from within with works spanning across the lawns of York St Johns to the top of Clifford’s Tower. Among other exhibitions, the Minster was illuminated with beams of white light stretched across its interior and a transformative exhibition was held at the National Railway Museum.

This year’s event also featured The Northern Youth. Last term they hosted a fashion show in Central Hall inviting Anna Wintour, the US editor of Vogue, as the guest of honour. The group, comprised of students studying at York aims to present a less London-centric view of the creative arts. The group began as an off-shoot of York’s fashion and arts publication, HARD Magazine.

Their press release stated that the north is “often unjustly overlooked due to the increasingly London-centric creative industries, the mission statement of The Northern Youth is to devolve this bubble through celebrating the unique identity and untapped potential of the north.”

The group hosted an exhibition in York Minster’s Chapter House, entitled ‘Millennial Minds’ and featured a variety of artists showcasing their work. In a press release by the The Northern Youth, the group said that at its previous event they sought to raise awareness for two refugee charities. ‘Millennial Minds’, was designed instead to ‘incite discussion about mental wellbeing amongst the young people who are most affected.’

According to The Northern Youth, the exhibition in the Chapter House received over 400 people an hour while the exhibition was running.