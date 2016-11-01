Freshers mini clinic

A small emergency clinic was set up in the former James Dining Hall during this year’s freshers week. The clinic, staffed by the local emergency service was designed to provide assistance to freshers by providing bedding mats and medical equipment on site for campus-based events.

The clinic was designed to deal with the typical medical problems associated with freshers week such as minor injuries related to alcohol. This clinic aimed to reduce emergency callouts to campus relieving pressure on the local A&E.

When this reporter visited the clinic only a small number of students were using the facility with most of the cases relating to overconsumption of alcohol. The creation of this clinic was in response to concerns regarding the overemphasis of drinking during freshers week, as freshers often exceed recommended alcohol limits.

University registrar David Duncan told Nouse that: “This initiative was organised by YUSU and funded by the University. The total budget we allowed was £5 000, though the final costs were less than this. Initial feedback suggests it was worthwhile, with small numbers of students making use of the facility each night.”