Vanbrugh triumph in thriller

Image: Jake Tattersdill

Vanbrugh kicked off the first half, but were immediately under pressure from a pacey Goodricke side, who won an early free kick that ended up being wasted. Goodricke maintained their early dominance and a deflected through ball found its way to Thompson, who slotted the ball home, low and hard. The goal was given despite Vanbrugh’s insistence that Thompson was offside.

Goodricke’s possession started to wane and Vanbrugh slowly started to grow into the game, Miller neatly turned his defender to get an effort away that was parried away by Woolley. Vanbrugh came closer still when a lovely bit of play from Edwards resulted in a driven ball across the edge of the box that was blasted out of the 3G.

The chances kept on coming for Vanbrugh. A free kick was headed into a dangerous area but ultimately cleared. Goodricke weren’t resting on their 1-0 lead though and Bruce pulled the trigger from distance, his shot cannoned off the crossbar. However, it was Vanbrugh that scored, Edwards unleashing from outside the box, his shot curving into the top left corner ten minutes before the break.

Full of confidence, Vanbrugh kept on pushing right up till half time and were almost rewarded when Caruthers high ball met the head of Wright, whose looping header went narrowly over the frame of the goal.

At the start of the second half Vanbrugh maintained their momentum, breaking through almost from the whistle, a dangerous moved stopped only by the onrushing Woolley. Goodricke started to force their way back into the game, Anstock hit the post with the keeper beat and scuffed the rebound narrowly wide. It was a chance they would rue, as moments later Vanbrugh captain Aweida, up from the back, lashed at the ball and despite Woolley getting his palms to it, he couldn’t keep the ball out of his net. Vanbrugh led for the first time 2-1.

The chances continued to come thick and fast as Goodricke searched for an equaliser whilst Vanbrugh tried put the game to bed. The breakthrough was Vanbrugh’s though, Wright wriggled past his man and beat the keeper at the near post to put Vanbrugh 3-1 up.

The game was starting to look all but over, but nobody had told Beila, who was in the right place for a loose ball in the box from a Goodricke free-kick, and he powered the ball home to make it 3-2 and give Goodricke a chance.

Goodricke pushed for an equaliser Bruce coming closest, his shot narrowly tipped over for a corner, which flashed across the face of goal before being cleared. It was not Goodricke’s day and Vanbrugh hit hard on the break, forward Miller was left with a simple tap in that finished the game 4-2 to Vanbrugh.

Goodricke team: Wooley, Beila, Barrett, Jeffery, Cahill, Lithur, Rodgers, Bruce, Thompson, Anstock, Meddah

Subs: Roderson, Sanders, Walters

Vanbrugh team: Powner, Dyson, Aweida, Belbin, McAllister, Caruthers, Siddle, Edwards, Harwood, Miller, Wright

Subs: Johnson, Stanimirovic

Man of the match: Caruthers (Vanbrugh)