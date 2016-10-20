York Rollover Newcastle

After relegation last year due to a 5th place finish in the Northern 1A League, Lacrosse Men’s 1s wanted to make a big impact in the first game of the season against Newcastle 2s.

With the help of new coach Jason Perrin (from Northern Soul Sportswear) and a huge effort from everybody in the team, York played a strong game and took the win 15-0.

It was an entirely convincing display against a weak side from Newcastle, who made the journey back up the A1 with their tails between their legs. However, Club President Nathan Costin sees this as just the start to a successful season: ‘As the first game of the season, we have taken away plenty of points on areas which we will be improving in the upcoming training sessions’.

Man of the Match went to Vice-Captain Ewan Davidson for his domination of the faceoff at the X, as well as scoring a goal. Special mentions also go out to Luke Davies and Cole Tenant-Fry for great performances in their first lacrosse game.

In an utterly dominating display, York registered eight different goal scorers. Henry Farr scalped an impressive 4, while there were also goals from Ed Warmington (2), James McLean (2), Luke Davies (2), Matthew Vincent (2), Ewan Davidson (1), Nathan ‘Mad Dog’ Madeley (1), and Rhys Ashton (1).

The Lacrosse Club now looks forward to Derby Day on Wednesday the 19th October, where four York teams will play in three BUCs fixtures, all here on Campus. The Men’s 1s face off against the Men’s 2s in what promises to be a sociable but hard fought game. The same afternoon, the Ladies 2s will face Northumbria, and the Ladies 1s play Manchester. Derby Day will be filmed and a promotional video will be released for the Lacrosse Club in what promises to be a great day of sport.

If you want to find out more about lacrosse at York, head down to the 22 at 1.30 on Wednesday or the 3G at 2.30 to talk to one of our friendly and experienced players about the sport, and watch some high quality men’s and women’s lacrosse at Derby Day!