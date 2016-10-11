Police confirm body recovered from River Foss is that of missing York student

Police have confirmed that the body of Ethan Peters has been recovered from the River Foss

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the body discovered in the River Foss is that of missing University of York student Ethan Peters. The body of Mr Peters, 20, who was last seen on Coney Street on October 2nd, was discovered by specialist diving teams searching the River Foss following an extensive search of the river which began last Wednesday.

According to the York Press, DI Jackie Smart of North Yorkshire Police told reporters that: “Our thoughts are with Ethan’s family and we will do everything we can to support them at this very difficult time”. North Yorkshire Police also confirmed that Ethan’s family are receiving assistance from specially-trained officers and that the force would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in the search.

Concerns have been raised regarding safety along both the River Ouse and the Foss following a number of deaths in recent years. In 2014 student Megan Roberts, 20, soldier Tyler Pearson, 18, and music store employee Ben Clarkson, 22, all died in York’s rivers.

Furthermore, Soldier Stephen Fry, 20, died in in 2015, and earlier this year apprentice builder Christian Palmer, 20, also lost his life.

An Inquest into the death of Mr Peters is expected to be held in the coming weeks by the County Coroner, which will establish the circumstances surrounding Ethan’s death according to North Yorkshire Police.