Urgent police appeal for missing York student

An underwater search team is due to scour a stretch of the River Foss close to Clifford’s Tower

The North Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for information regarding the disappearance of Ethan Peters, a 20-year-old student from the University of York.

Mr Peters was yesterday reported missing, last seen on the evening of Sunday 2 October 2016.

He is believed to have last been seen at roughly 1am at local York club Vodka Revolution, but the North Yorkshire Police have stated that “the last confirmed sighting of Mr Peters was at 11.55pm on Coney Street, York on Sunday 2 October 2016.”

Mr Peters, who lives in the Hull Road area and is a third-year Goodricke student studying Film and Television, was reported missing from home, and the police have appealed for any information as to his whereabouts.

According to The York Press, an underwater search team is due to scour a stretch of the River Foss close to Clifford’s Tower. A helicopter has already been used to search areas in and around the city centre.

The North Yorkshire Police website has provided the following description and message: “Mr Peters is slim, 175cms tall and has dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing glasses, jeans or chinos, a black jacket and a navy blue polo shirt.

“An investigation is currently under way to find him and North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who has seen someone matching Mr Peters’ description, or who knows of his whereabouts, to get in touch immediately by calling 101. Please quote incident number 12160180683.”