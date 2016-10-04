Apple’s next bite: The evolution of the iPhone

Love them, or hate them, the fact that Apple made 273 million iPhone sales in the 2015 calendar year demonstrates how successful the company has been in the past 9 years, since the first iPhone was released in 2007. Throughout these past nine years, it could be argued that Apple have dominated the smartphone market whilst releasing new innovations through the iPad, iMac and the Apple watch to name a few…

The latest addition to Apple’s growing iPhone range, the iPhone 7 was released on 7th September 2016. Throughout the last 9 years, we have seen improvements in design, screen quality, processing speed, camera quality, and water resistance to name a few. Each year, there is a rush to grab the latest version, and rumours normally surface almost immediately after the announcement of the current iPhone on what the next one’s features will be.

At first, the next generation of iP-hone had fairly substantial upgrades. Take the retina display and change in design from the iPhone 3G to the iPhone 4, with the iPhone 4 including a screen packed with just over 300 pixels per inch, and the iPhone 3GS just 163 per inch. The iPhone 7 plus has a resolution of 401ppi, a 5.5 inch HD retina display, a 12 MP camera and a 25% brighter screen than the iPhone 6s.

The iPhone 7s is faster, thinner and for the first time, water resistant, protecting the phone from ‘splashes, spills, and even dust’. Apple have previously included new ‘revolutionary’ features such as Touch ID and Apple Pay which in reality haven’t been that much of a game changer, unlike the changes made in the early days of the iPhone. The iPhone 7 includes the controversial wireless earphones, or Airpods, which are available from late October.

Apple increase their prices year on year. Take the original iPhone which retailed for around £460 on release; the iPhone 7 sells for a staggering £599 and £719 for the ‘Plus’ version. Add £50 or so and you could probably buy a Macbook Air. These numbers puts into perspective how much money we spend on our iPhones. Apple isn’t the only guilty culprit; Samsung have followed a similar pattern with their Galaxy series of smartphones.

It is unknown how far Apple will go with their products. However, the evolution of the iPhone, and mobile phones in general may be determined by the evolution of how we utilise our phones and what we demand from our tech.